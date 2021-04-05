The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem rabbi under investigation after teenage yeshiva student drowns

The student reportedly jumped into the waters of Nahal Prat and drowned, undergoing extensive CPR before being evacuated by helicopter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2021 20:48
United Hatzalah EMTs arrive at the scene of a drowning in Nahal Prat, April 5, 2021. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
United Hatzalah EMTs arrive at the scene of a drowning in Nahal Prat, April 5, 2021.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
A Jerusalem yeshiva rabbi is under investigation for causing death by negligence after a 15-year-old student of his drowned on Monday while hiking in Nahal Prat, in the Jordan Valley, Israel Police reported.
An initial investigation revealed that the rabbi accompanied the yeshiva students on a planned field trip, during which the boy jumped in the water and drowned.
United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Eilon Lubiner, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed that "With the assistance of eye-witnesses, I pulled the boy from the stream and I began to perform CPR on him." 
Lubiner continued, saying "Volunteers from the Megillot Search and Rescue Unit responded to the emergency and joined the CPR efforts which continued for some time at the scene of the incident. 
He added that the student was later transported by the IDF 669 Search and Rescue Unit on a helicopter while still undergoing CPR. "He was in critical condition upon transport," Lubiner said. 


