Jerusalem rabbi under investigation after teenage yeshiva student drowns

A Jerusalem yeshiva rabbi is under investigation for causing death by negligence after a 15-year-old student of his drowned on Monday while hiking in Nahal Prat, in the Jordan Valley, Israel Police reported.

An initial investigation revealed that the rabbi accompanied the yeshiva students on a planned field trip , during which the boy jumped in the water and drowned.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Eilon Lubiner, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed that "With the assistance of eye-witnesses, I pulled the boy from the stream and I began to perform CPR on him."

Lubiner continued, saying "Volunteers from the Megillot Search and Rescue Unit responded to the emergency and joined the CPR efforts which continued for some time at the scene of the incident.

He added that the student was later transported by the IDF 669 Search and Rescue Unit on a helicopter while still undergoing CPR. "He was in critical condition upon transport," Lubiner said.

