Jerusalem SlutWalk highlights gov’t failures in tackling domestic abuse

“The word ‘mufkarot’ highlights the treatment we get from the state,” said SlutWalk Jerusalem. “The victim blaming that we encounter from police, the ease with which violent men are released back to their homes to continue to harm women, authorities that release rapists and attackers if they are punished at all, the speed with which budgets to protect women are cut and stopped at any opportunity.”

SlutWalk is a global movement born in 2011 when a Canadian police officer said that women “should avoid dressing like sluts” if they did not want to be victims of sexual violence.

Ever since then, participants in the demonstrations often dress in supposedly revealing clothing and event organizers emphasize that there is no dress code.

The name change was intended to make the demonstration more inclusive. The concern over the Arabic name swayed between cultural appropriation and security concerns.

The name was therein changed to try and encourage those who felt uncomfortable to join.

An interministerial plan to combat violence against women was approved by Israel’s government in July 2017, designating a budget of NIS 250 million which would be distributed over five years, but the budget was never implemented in full, with the vast majority of the funds still not transferred.

When the plan was approved, no funding sources were set because the 2017-2018 budget had already been approved, according to a June 2020 report by The Israel Women’s Network, Women Against Violence and the Altufula Center. The funding that was provided was provided directly to the relevant ministries rather than through the Welfare Ministry, meaning there was no interministerial coordination as planned.

Finance Ministry officials said in November that despite it being approved with no budget plans, the funding will be set aside for it in the next governmental budget.

Violence against women spiked during the coronavirus pandemic as lockdowns kept women trapped inside with their abusers and the pandemic and ensuing regulations threw the country into crisis.

Violence towards women tends to worsen in times of pressure or crisis, stated a November 2020 Knesset report on violence against women. Outreach to hotlines following incidents of violence between partners more than quadrupled during the pandemic (rising by 315%) and outreach regarding domestic violence more than doubled (rising 158%), according to the report.