Jerusalem to illuminate buildings in honor of Independence Day

The municipality also commemorated Remembrance Day in Israel by projecting via remote-controlled smart systems the word "Yizkor."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2021 04:34
Chords Bridge in Jerusalem illuminated in honor of Israeli Independence Day. (photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The Municipality of Jerusalem announced Tuesday that it will illuminate important buildings throughout the city in honor of Israeli Independence Day, according to a press release.
Some of the key landmarks in Jerusalem to be illuminated include the walls of the Old City, City Hall in Safra Square, buildings along Alrov Mamilla Avenue, Chords Bridge, First Station and the Mount Zion Hotel among others.
The municipality also commemorated Remembrance Day in Israel by projecting via remote-controlled smart systems the word "Yizkor," the memorial prayer, as well as candles on different buildings in Jerusalem. 
Located at the entrance of Jerusalem, the Chords Bridge recently underwent upgrades with following the installation of some 15,000 LED bulbs, allowing for the illumination of the structure. 
"We illuminate the buildings and symbols of Jerusalem with unique and festive lighting on the occasion of the 73rd independence celebration of the State of Israel. We will continue to promote, nurture and improve the visibility of the city, for the benefit of all residents," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion in honor of both important days.
Remembrance Day in Israel began on Tuesday evening, which is immediately followed by Independence Day on Wednesday evening. 


Tags remembrance day independence day yom haatzmaut memorial day
