The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem Day – When the dream became the reality

“Ten measures of beauty were given to the world; Jerusalem received nine, while the rest of the world received one.” (Talmud Kiddushin 49)

By STEWART WEISS  
MAY 21, 2020 11:45
Surrounding by IDF soldiers, army chief chaplain Rabbi Shlomo Goren blows a shofar in front of the Western Wall (photo credit: DAVID RUBINGER,GPO)
Surrounding by IDF soldiers, army chief chaplain Rabbi Shlomo Goren blows a shofar in front of the Western Wall
(photo credit: DAVID RUBINGER,GPO)
Growing up in the Bnei Akiva youth movement in America, we looked forward and geared our lives toward making aliyah. Our mantra then was: “We don’t care where we live in Israel, as long as it’s in Jerusalem!”
But God had different plans for us, and we ended up in the holy city of Ra’anana, a truly great place to live and to bring up kids. In a way, this has only increased our love for the city of gold, as we are filled with excitement and wonder every time we visit, a sensation perhaps lost on many who reside there on a day-to-day basis, who might take their good fortune for granted.
And so, as today is Jerusalem Day, some sentiments and stories about our fabled, eternal capital:
Jews first came to Jerusalem in the 10th century BCE (Muslims would arrive there only 1,600 years later). While Jerusalem is mentioned no less than 660 times in the Bible – as opposed to 146 times in the New Testament and zero times, yes zero times, in the Koran – it would take a masterful military strategy by King David to wrest it from the control of the Jebusites. We would build both of our holy Temples there – by tradition, on the very spot where Abraham brought his son Isaac to the akeida, demonstrating our unending faith in God.
That faith would hold us in good stead as the Temples, and the city, would be conquered and destroyed, first by the Babylonians and then by the Romans. We would watch from afar as a parade of other empires would occupy the coveted city that is the “eye of the universe,” the linchpin that connects the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa. The Byzantines, Persians, Muslims, Crusaders, Tatars, Mamluks, Ottomans (whose sultan Suleiman the Magnificent built the Old City walls in 1538) and British would come and go throughout the years, while we Jews kept a small presence in the land and prayed (at least) three times a day for our return to Zion.
Over the centuries, we had limited access to our holy places. For much of the time, we were permitted to enter only on the ninth of Av, the date on which the Temples were destroyed. The Kotel area was much smaller then, and even during the British Mandate, sounding the shofar at the Western Wall was an act fraught with danger. But still we came, at the risk of our lives, to be close to the spiritual epicenter of our world.
We came oh so close to reclaiming the Old City during the War of Independence, but failed to free it from the Jordanians. They would control it for 19 years, an occupation recognized by just two countries – the United Kingdom and Pakistan.
During their rule there, the “moderate” Jordanians – whose population remains viciously anti-Zionist – expelled 1,500 Jewish residents and imprisoned several hundred others. In violation of the armistice agreement signed with Israel, Jordan barred Jewish access to the holy sites and desecrated more than 30 synagogues, either destroying them or turning them into stables or chicken coops. The 3,000-year-old Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives was also desecrated, and many of its tombstones were used to make urinals and roads. Thirty-eight thousand graves were destroyed, and Jewish burial there was prohibited. The Kotel was made “judenrein” and was turned into a Muslim holy site.
But at long last, we returned to our capital – in miraculous fashion. The world watched in awe as Israel was first gripped by fear of the impending war – when our enemies boasted of our liquidation – and then burst into jubilation as we humbled the assembled Arab forces in lightning speed.
TWO OF the many thousands of stories epitomize our victory.
The first begins in 1964, when Pope Paul VI decided to visit the holy places. The first pontiff to leave Rome in more than 100 years, the pope would stop in several Israeli cities, but refused to come to west Jerusalem or to meet with chief rabbi Yitzhak Nissim. Any hope that the Vatican might establish ties with the Jewish state during the visit were dashed, and indeed Paul’s pilgrimage was labeled “The Pope in the Holy Land,” with no mention of Israel. The Jewish world was bitterly disappointed by the cleric’s cold shoulder.
When the pope had announced his intention to come to the Old City with a large entourage, there was no road large enough for the many vehicles, including the “Pope-mobile,” to travel upon as part of his journey. And so the Jordanians and Israelis, in a rare moment of cooperation, jointly built a new, wide road from western Jerusalem to Mount Zion in the Old City to accommodate the papal visit.
Fast-forward now to 1967. The Jordanians, despite being warned by Israel not to enter the war, foolishly believed the lies being broadcast by Egypt that Tel Aviv was in flames. And so, lusting after their own spoils, they joined the battle. Their British-trained soldiers were excellent fighters, and we suffered many casualties in hand-to-hand combat in the Old City’s narrow streets.
Israel’s key to victory, a veteran army officer told me, was cutting off the Jordanian supply line, but there was one problem: there was no road strong and wide enough to support the Israeli tanks and half-tracks. But then they remembered that there was, indeed, one such road: the Pope’s Road. And it was precisely that highway that secured our success.
When the Israeli troops began to push back the Jordanian Legion, IDF chief Rabbi Shlomo Goren was desperate to be the first to reach the Kotel. He had taken the shofar of his brother-in-law, Rabbi She’ar Yashuv Cohen, later the chief rabbi of Haifa. He spied Col. Motta Gur, commander of the 55th Paratroop Brigade, and asked to ride in his jeep. “I will give you a portion of my olam haba, my eternal reward, if you get me there!” exclaimed Goren. And so the two of them arrived first; their triumphant picture and the sound of that shofar made an indelible impression on the Jewish consciousness.
In this world of ours, there are only occasional glimpses of paradise and redemption. The moment we reclaimed Jerusalem – all of Jerusalem – was just such a moment.
The writer is director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana, jocmtv@netvision.net.il


Tags Israel Jerusalem Jerusalem day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by