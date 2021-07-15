Jerusalem's King David Museum opens new rope-climbing adventure

This August, the King David Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem is opening “Towers in the Air” a climbing ropes adventure. The experience features seven stations, including ropes, ladders, omegas, climbing walls, and rappelling, allowing visitors the unique experience of adventure sports surrounded by a breathtaking view of historic sites of the city.

The experience also allows visitors panoramic views of the Old City as they climb the historic walls, allowing guests to see both the old and new city, from the four quarters to the Mount of Olives to Mount Scopus. Guests can experience Jerusalem’s 4,000-year history through exploring the ancient citadel in the air with their adrenaline pumping through thrilling ropes-courses.

The rope adventure is 100 NIS per person for those 9 years old and up, and NIS 40 per person for those between 4-6 years old. The prices include entrance to the museum.

The exhibit is great for families, allowing kids to learn about the city’s history but also guaranteed to excite.

“Towers in the Air” is just one special event held at the museum and will only be open for the month of August. The museum hours are Saturday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The King David Museum is located at the Tower of David Citadel, serving as a bridge between the eastern and western parts of the city. Entrance is next to Jaffa Gate, the main entrance to the Old City. The citadel is an important historical and archeological site, and the museum showcases different periods of the city’s history, from the Maccabees to the Middle Ages. The museum also features multi-sensory exhibits, including the annual “Night Spectacular,” a sound and light show where the walls of the citadel are lit up at night to tell the story of the city’s history.

The museum was opened to the public in April 1989 in part with support by then-Jerusalem mayor Teddy Kollek. Archaeological excavations took place at the site prior to opening, including renovations of many of the rooms of the Citadel to become museum spaces. Visitors get the chance to see history as far back as the First Temple Period almost 2,700 years ago and trace the history of Jerusalem through the exhibits and walls that stand as a testament to the city’s history.

The permanent exhibit shows the city’s history through a variety of different interactive tools, such as models, dioramas, and films and includes explanations in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.tod.org.il/en/yrw/670