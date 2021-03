Jerusalem's Teramount raises $8m.

Teramount's photonic-plug for semiconductors enables next-generation cloud computing, AI-related machines, data centers, high-performance computers, 5G, and additional datacom applications, the company said.

The company is co-founded by close friends Hesham Taha and Avi Israel, in a rare example of a Jewish - and Arab -founded tech startup. Taha grew up in an Arab village in the north with no formal schooling, and was the first in his village to acquire a non-teaching academic education, as well as a master’s and doctoral degree.

The new funds will be used to continue the development and commercialization of Termamount’s technology. The company was founded in 2013.

Jerusalem-based cloud computing hardware company Teramount said Tuesday it raised $8 million in series A funding. The round was led by Grove Ventures with participation from Amelia Investments and former executive VP of Intel and company Chairman, David (Dadi) Perlmutter, along with additional private investors.