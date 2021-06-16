The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish EMT volunteer saves life of electrocuted Arab man

United Hatzalah EMT found the worker near an electrical box, lying in a puddle of water.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 01:23
The Scene of the Incident (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
The Scene of the Incident
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Ehud Yardeni of Kiryat Gat saved the life of Arab worker in Kibbutz Gat after electrocution, United Hatzalah highlighted on Tuesday. 
Yardeni is a section manager at a juice factory in the Kibbutz, but he also volunteers as a United Hatzalah EMT. He received an alert during his workday that in the industrial quarter of the kibbutz and found the worker near an electrical box, lying in a puddle of water. A strong smell of smoke filled the air. 
“As the electric box had shut off due to the emergency breaker having been triggered, I pulled the worker out of the puddle of water and then quickly attached the defibrillator, which did not advise a shock, and initiated CPR.” Yardeni reported.
He instructed other workers to bring a medical kit from the factory as Yardeni performed chest compressions. He told the other workers how to connect oxygen to the mask and place it on the patient's face as another United Hatzala volunteer EMT, Shalom Belchamo, arrived on the scene and took over compressions. At this point, Yardeni switched to ventilating the patient. 
He told reporters, “We worked together for a few minutes, and during the entire time, the defibrillator kept instructing us to continue CPR but did not advise a shock." 
Soon after, the mobile intensive care ambulance arrived and helped to resuscitate the man and save his life. After a shock was administered from the heart monitor, the man's pulse finally returned and he was transported to Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon.
“This isn’t the first time that I’ve been called away from work to save someone’s life,” Yardeni said. 
“I try not to think about the medical emergencies while I’m at work, whether they end positively like this one, or negatively. If I do think about it, I won’t be able to get any work done, so it is better to simply put it out of my mind until a later time when I can process it. In the meantime, I keep going through my day so that I can get my work done. Having said that, saving lives is an amazing thing and I am very thankful that I am a part of this organization and family.”


Tags Israel kibbutz united hatzalah
