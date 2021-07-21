The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish-Muslim teamwork uncovers owl nests in mosque

An Arab-Israel notified a Jewish veterinarian about an injured owl, which led to an even bigger discovery.

By BEN BARUCH  
JULY 21, 2021 16:30
The mosque in which the injured owl was found. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The mosque in which the injured owl was found.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Follow the owl and you will reach coexistence.
Owls, which are normally bad omens in Muslim culture, brought Jews and Muslims together on Saturday. Ahmad Zu’aba, who lives near a mosque in the Arab village of Taiba, in central Israel, reported a fledgling owl with broken wings to Israeli animal ambulance Chaibulance.
Tzukit Raviv, who responded to the situation, notified Rami Haviv and Kobi Merom of the situation. They are involved with the national initiative to use owls and falcons as natural pesticides in farmland.
Zu’aba took the two researchers to the mosque near where he found the injured owl, and they discovered two nests of owls inside the mosque.
These owls are an important part of Israeli agriculture. There are currently 5,000 owl nests on farmland in Emek HaMa’ayanot and the Jezreel Valley. They act as natural pesticides, as a family of owls hunts between 2,000 and 6,000 rodents each year, according to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI.)
Haviv and Merom are currently searching the mosque for more nests.
“This nesting was unrecognized, and thanks to Ahmad Zu’aba's exemplary citizenship, we learned about another pair [of owl nests in addition to the] 5,000 bird boxes in agricultural fields,” said Prof. Yossi Leshem, a member of SPNI, an ornithologist and professor at the Tel Aviv University School of Zoology.
With the breeding season on the horizon, the owls need a suitable place to reproduce. However, there is no intention to bring them to the farmland. The researchers attached transmitters to the owls they found, healed the injured owl and returned it to the nest.
Despite living in a region of geopolitical complexity, there are no borders for these owls. They hunt and live freely in Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian farmland.
“In my opinion, the peace dove has failed in its role in the Middle East and the owl has replaced it with great success in connecting Muslims and Jews and neighbors,” Leshem said.
There’s a saying in Muslim culture that one who follows the owl will be led to doom. In this case, it led to an important discovery about a bird that helps keep Israeli and Palestinian produce healthy to eat.


Tags animals coexistence israel nature
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by