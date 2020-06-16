The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish National Fund-USA raises $2.3 million on Spectacular Sunday

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 16, 2020 15:52
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot saluted Israel during JNF-USA's "Spectacular Sunday" (photo credit: JNF-USA)
Over 1,000 Jewish National Fund-USA volunteers and professionals raised $1.391 million in support of the land and people of Israel at the organization’s “Spectacular Sunday” telethon held this past Sunday June 14, for a combined matched total of $2.391 million. The organization called a record breaking 60,000 supporters across the United States during the telethon and exceeded its matched fundraising target.
Spectacular Sunday was emceed by a formidable lineup of media, entertainment, and community identities including Benji Lovitt, Stella Inger, Jessica Abo, Rabbi Leor Sinai, Xander Simmons, Ilana Levine, Dominic Fumusa, and Michelle Divon, and featured a special appearance by Gal Gadot, star of Wonder Woman.  A total of 52,000 viewers tuned in to JNF-USA’s live extravaganza via its YouTube and Facebook channels. 
Comedian Benji Lovitt emceed the first hour of the telethonComedian Benji Lovitt emceed the first hour of the telethon
“While we were entertained by the stellar line-up of celebrities, singers, comedians, and performers who came out in support of our important work, it’s the young children and families who are building new lives in the Negev and Galilee who are the real stars of JNF-USA’s inspiring story,” said Jewish National Fund-USA Chairperson of the Board, Jeffrey E. Levine. “If only Herzl was here today, never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined so many thousands of passionate supporters coming together to realize and continue his historic vision.”
David Broza entertained the audience with several of his well-known hitsDavid Broza entertained the audience with several of his well-known hits
“Today’s Spectacular Sunday is more than just about raising money. It’s about raising hope as we prepare the next generation to carry forth the torch of our philanthropic investments in Israel,” said Jewish National Fund-USA President, Dr. Sol Lizerbram. “Our impact in Israel has endured for over 119 years because we invest in the next generation through a platform we call ‘from birth to the boardroom’. Every year, JNF-USA provides educational resources and meaningful Jewish experiences to over 20,000 children and teens while our High School in Israel provides a once-in-a-lifetime American semester abroad journey as we prepare thousands of students for academic excellence and success in college. Our success is also driven by the fact that everything we do today is guided by the important work we did yesterday and the day before. As the number of variables in our world grows, we continue to maximize our impact by remaining true to our reality and never deviating from our core mission.”
It was all hands on deck as Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, took part in Sunday's historic telethon.It was all hands on deck as Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, took part in Sunday's historic telethon.
Jewish National Fund-USA Assistant Vice President, Major Gifts, and National Chair of Spectacular Sunday, Bernice Friedman added: “Today, we didn’t just tell the story of JNF-USA – we told the story of the Jewish people and our unbreakable connection to the land and people of Israel. With so much happening in our world today, Israel’s ongoing centrality in our lives is a source of inspiration as we continue to draw from its well of positivity and hope.”
Friedman continued: “People watch superhero movies because they want to feel a part of the unimaginable and impossible. At JNF-USA, we make the impossible possible every day and it’s our partners (donors) who are the real superheroes of the modern-day miracle that’s called Israel.”
To support JNF-USA’s exciting philanthropic initiatives in Israel, visit jnf.org/donate


