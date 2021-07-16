The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish National Fund-USA’s National Conference is coming to Israel

JNF-USA’s National Conference will bring close to 1,000 Americans to Israel, adding to the host of JNF-USA tourism initiatives that are revitalizing Israel's hard-hit travel industry.

By RACHEL FINKELSTEIN  
JULY 16, 2021 19:18
JNFuture supporters explore a shuk (market) in Israel’s north
For the first time in its storied history, Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) will host its annual National Conference in Israel, October 10-14. However, this will be a conference like no other. Rather than be tied to one conference center, JNF-USA’s National Conference will transform the typical conference setting into an immersive, interactive experience where participants will walk in the footsteps of the Jewish people’s greatest sages, heroes and nation builders.
“Because this year’s conference will take place in Israel, we will have the unique opportunity to witness JNF-USA's philanthropic endeavors first-hand,” said JNF-USA President, Dr. Sol Lizerbram.
The conference will include visits to JNF-USA's philanthropic investments in Israel including: Alexander Muss High School in Israel, the soon to be open Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF-USA, Be'er Sheva’s River Park, Neot Kedumim Harvey Hertz-JNF Ceremonial Tree Planting Center and the historic Atlit Detention Camp and Ammunition Hill heritage sites.  
JNF-USA’s National Conference will bring close to 1,000 Americans to Israel, adding to the host of JNF-USA tourism initiatives that are revitalizing Israel's hard-hit travel industry.
And not a moment too soon.
According to the Israel Hotel Association, Israel's tourism industry was projected to lose $1.16 billion due to the pandemic. The Association also reported that the country only saw 5,800 tourists in June 2020, compared to the 365,000 people who visited the country the June prior.
In addition to bringing hundreds of Americans to Israel in October, JNF-USA has supported the country’s tour guides over the past 18 months through its virtual travel initiative. 9,700 participants (and counting) have experienced a JNF-USA virtual tour, taking in iconic cities and towns in Israel such as the Old City in Jerusalem, Akko, and Be'er Sheva.
When small businesses in Israel were forced to close their doors last March, JNF-USA launched its Online Mitzvah Marketplace to promote and sell Israeli-made products, ranging from baked goods to crafts. Now, consumers across the world can support artisanal small businesses in the Negev and Galilee from the comfort of their own homes.
Additionally, through its Go North Strategy, JNF-USA, in partnership with Western Galilee Now, a regional Chamber of Commerce, is planning to attract thousands of visitors to shop, dine and stay in the region. By boosting tourism in Israel's North, JNF-USA hopes to empower the Galilee's younger residents to put down roots and grow their families.
And on July 20th, JNF-USA will host another virtual event in support of the Western Galilee titled: The Imagination Series: A Cultural Journey into the Western Galilee .
As the organization continues to support Israel’s economic bounce back, it’s calling on all American Zionists to make Israel their first destination when they next travel abroad. To register for JNF-USA’s National Conference in Israel, visit jnf.org/nc.


Israel JNF United States diaspora JNF-USA
