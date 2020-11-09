The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish war veterans honored at battle site that reunified Jerusalem

Ammunition Hill welcomes thousands of visitors each year who come and learn about the significance and importance of the hilltop.

By SARAH HERSHENSON  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 17:28
JNF-USA’s Ammunition Hill Wall of Honor acknowledges past and present individuals who served their country’s armed services. (photo credit: JNF-USA)
JNF-USA’s Ammunition Hill Wall of Honor acknowledges past and present individuals who served their country’s armed services.
(photo credit: JNF-USA)
The phrase “all for one and one for all,” famously penned by Alexandre Dumas, personifies the unifying credo shared by all soldiers across the globe, and Veterans Day is the embodiment of that mantra. 
It was former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson who said, “The war [WWI] showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes, and the victory of arms foretells the enduring conquests which can be made in peace when nations act justly and in furtherance of the common interests of men.” 
Veterans Day is not a memorial of the fallen; rather, it is a day of recognition of those who fought valiantly in service of their country, ideals, and values, and few sites better represent these values than Jerusalem’s historic Ammunition Hill.
By far the bloodiest battle of the 1967 Six-Day War, the Battle of Ammunition Hill, a strategic hilltop held by Jordanian forces since Israel’s establishment in 1948, was crucial to the reunification of Jerusalem and liberation of the Old City. Shortly after breaking through Jordanian defense lines, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)—with 36 casualties—took Ammunition Hill and allowed for the reunification of a Jewish Jerusalem for the first time in over 2,000 years. 
As a Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) affiliated heritage site, Ammunition Hill welcomes thousands of visitors each year who come and learn about the significance and importance of the hilltop while having an opportunity to walk along the narrow trenches and view the original bunkers. 
JNF-USA also established the Wall of Honor at Ammunition Hill, which serves as a tribute to the heroism and courage of Jewish servicemen and women who fought in defense of the countries in which they lived.  
Families and friends acknowledge the veteran or currently enlisted Armed Services member in their lives through JNF-USA’s Wall of Honor located at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem. The wall acknowledges American, Israeli, and other veterans from across the globe. (Credit: JNF-USA)Families and friends acknowledge the veteran or currently enlisted Armed Services member in their lives through JNF-USA’s Wall of Honor located at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem. The wall acknowledges American, Israeli, and other veterans from across the globe. (Credit: JNF-USA)
The names of over 500 veterans are inscribed upon the Wall of Honor, a continuously growing testament to Jewish heroism, visited by tens of thousands of people from around the world. “The Wall of Honor respects soldiers who have died, as well as those still living,” said Alon Wald, head of operations at Ammunition Hill, whose father was one of the brave Israeli soldiers killed in the battle for Ammunition Hill. 
“Many have come to Israel for their name unveiling ceremony and have shared their personal stories defending their country. I believe the power of this wall shows the beauty and strength of our Jewish nation. Working with JNF-USA, we’ve collected information which serves not only as a memorial to bravery and sacrifice, but also as an inspirational connecting pin for Jewish soldiers and Jews from around the world.” 
For the hundreds of JNF-USA partners (donors) who have chosen to honor their loved ones at Ammunition Hill with an inscription on the Wall of Honor, they know that their stories will continue to inspire others for generations to come. Mark Wittcoff of Woodland Hills, CA,  dedicated a plaque in honor of his father, Raymond, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, earlier this year, and recounted stories of his father.
“My father, Lt. Raymond Wittcoff, was a modest and brilliant man,” said Wittcoff. “At the age of 19, he immediately went into the U.S. Navy Atlantic Fleet with the rank of Warrant Officer. When the U.S. gave China nine ships, my father received President Roosevelt’s personal recommendation to be the man in charge of training 900 Chinese sailors to manage the vessels, teach them English, and ingrain the principles of why we are fighting. By the end of his war service, my father had examined and strengthened his connection to Judaism and its values. He firmly believed in peace, the necessity of a Jewish homeland, and pledged generous support to Jewish National Fund and the young State of Israel.” 
For Dick Berman of Alameda, CA, a former U.S. Airforce pilot who served in the Vietnam War, Ammunition Hill represents his connection to global Jewry. “My grandparents came to America from Russia and were grateful for the freedoms this country afforded them as Jews,” said Berman. “I go to Israel yearly and recount the incredible story of Ammunition Hill. It’s a melting pot, the symbol of every Jew who fought in every war. I regard, as most impressive, the respect shown by the IDF soldiers when they buried the Jordanian dead and wrote words in tribute, ‘Here lies 17 brave Jordanian soldiers.’ We respect the service of the individual, regardless of which army they served.” 
Although Veterans Day is a national American holiday, there is an underlying aspect of the Jewish identity that connects each veteran of the faith. Many of the veterans may already have passed away, but JNF-USA’s Wall of Honor does not serve as a memorial. Rather, it is an evolving example of the contribution of Jewish heroes, eternally remembered at of one of Jewish and Israeli history’s most important battle and heritage sites. It is a symbol of the shared struggle to be reunited with a reunified Jerusalem. 
While some of the veterans honored at Ammunition Hill may have never made it to Jerusalem, thanks to JNF-USA and Ammunition Hill, and their thousands of partners in the U.S., their memories will live on and inspire future generation by working together for a common cause.
To honor a current or former member of the armed services on JNF-USA’s Wall of Honor in Jerusalem, visit jnf.org


Tags JNF Memorial JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by