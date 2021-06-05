The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jews and Arabs unite in solidarity at Acre event on Shabbat

Attendees, which included Christians, Muslims, Jews, business and restaurant owners as well as tourists, gathered in the promenade outside the Acre Police Station

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2021 03:14
THE OLD city of Acre, a week after violent riots threatened to tear the city apart. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
THE OLD city of Acre, a week after violent riots threatened to tear the city apart.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Arabs and Jews in Acre participated in a Shabbat event in Acre in a message of solidarity on Friday, which included residents of the city from all walks of life, according to a press release.
The event is a response to the recent violence last month throughout the country between Jews and Arabs. 
Attendees, which included Christians, Muslims, Jews, business and restaurant owners, gathered at the promenade outside the Acre Police Station. 
The event featured a representative ensemble from the Municipal Conservatory in Acre, which included singers representing the three Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The ensemble is representative of the diversity of people that live in Acre. 
"The events of the last few days have been difficult for everyone. Only a few months ago, the city's residents, Arabs and Jews, returned to routine after a difficult year brought by the coronavirus," said Acre mayor Shimon Lankri.
"The cooperation between Arab and Jews, especially this year is proof that it is possible to create partnerships in a complex reality," continued Lankri. 
Recently, dozens of volunteers took part in an initiative to clean and restore guest rooms and cottages in Acre damaged by riots that broke out in the city during the recent exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Hamas. 



