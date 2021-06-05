Jews and Arabs unite in solidarity at Acre event on Shabbat

Arabs and Jews in Acre participated in a Shabbat event in Acre in a message of solidarity on Friday, which included residents of the city from all walks of life, according to a press release.The event is a response to the recent violence last month throughout the country between Jews and Arabs. Acre, which included singers representing the three Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The ensemble is representative of the diversity of people that live in Acre. "The events of the last few days have been difficult for everyone. Only a few months ago, the city's residents, Arabs and Jews, returned to routine after a difficult year brought by the coronavirus," said Acre mayor Shimon Lankri. "The cooperation between Arab and Jews, especially this year is proof that it is possible to create partnerships in a complex reality," continued Lankri. Recently, dozens of volunteers took part in an initiative to clean and restore guest rooms and cottages in Acre damaged by riots that broke out in the city during the recent exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Hamas.Attendees, which included Christians, Muslims, Jews, business and restaurant owners, gathered at the promenade outside the Acre Police Station. The event featured a representative ensemble from the Municipal Conservatory in
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}