The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jews and Palestinians are almost at parity in Israel, territories - study

The study was published in honor of what Palestinian hold is Nakba (Catastrophe) Day on May 15, the same day on which the Gregorian calendar marks the creation of the state of Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 19, 2020 18:47
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background June 24, 2019 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background June 24, 2019
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The number of Jews and Palestinians living within sovereign Israel, the West Bank and Gaza has almost reached parity, according to a study posted on the website of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
“Data showed that Palestinians represented 49.7% of the population living in historical Palestine, while Jews constituted 50.3% by the end of 2019,” according to the PCBS study conducted by Dr. Ola Awad.
It showed that the population of Jews and Palestinians had been almost equivalent for a number of years.
The study was published in honor of what Palestinian hold is Nakba (Catastrophe) Day on May 15, the same day on which the Gregorian calendar marks the creation of the State of Israel.
The demographics of the land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, often underlies the philosophical choices Palestinians and Israelis make with regard to their pursuit of ethnic nationalist states. This year the data’s release comes as Israel prepares to annex portions of the West Bank, a move which its opponents warn could lead to a one-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
According to Awad’s study, some 690,000 people live in those areas in 1914 of which, 8% were Jews. That number rose to 2 million in 1948, out of which 1.4 million were Palestinians, the report stated, adding that some 800,000 of those Palestinians were displaced by the war, according to the PCBS.
Around 1966 Jews made up over a majority of the population, some 60%, while the number of Palestinians on a percentage basis had fallen to some 40% of the population. The percentage of Jews within the population has since fallen, the report showed.
By the end of 2019, there were 13.4 million Palestinians worldwide, out of which, 3.02 million live in the West Bank and Jerusalem and another 2.02 million live in Gaza, the PCBS said. This includes 295,000 Palestinians in east Jerusalem, the report stated.
According to the PCBS, which relied on UNRWA, there were 5.6 million Palestinian refugees in 2019. Out of those, 28.4% of whom live in 58 refugee camps camps in the following locations: 10 in Jordan, 9 in Syria, 12 in Lebanon, 19 in the West Bank and 8 in Gaza.
Some 66% of the total population of Gaza Strip are refugees, the report stated.


Tags Palestinians jews population
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Duma lesson By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by