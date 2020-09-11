The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

J'lem Mayor Moshe Lion attends Torah dedication against COVID-19 regulations

Also on Thursday night, events were shut down for Health Ministry regulation violations, including 15 weddings and a nightclub.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 11:43
‘THE TORAH is a book that establishes the status of the common man.’ (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘THE TORAH is a book that establishes the status of the common man.’
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Amid thousands of new coronavirus cases reported daily, hundreds of people gathered in Jerusalem for a synagogue inauguration and the dedication of a new Torah scroll in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz on Thursday night in the Malha neighborhood, N12 reported.
Also in attendance were both chief rabbis of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and Rabbi David Lau, N12 reported.
The report states that many of the participants did not wear masks or maintain social distancing, despite the Jerusalem Municipality claiming that the incident took place withing the framework of the "traffic light" restrictions. 
The event took place on the backdrop of many others that occurred in violation of Health Ministry restrictions and were consequently shut down and handled by the police. 
The police stated that they, "will work day and night to enforce regulations regarding holding events." They also stated that as of Thursday night, "500 IDF soldiers were deployed for reinforcement efforts throughout the country as part of the national effort to preserve public peace and health."
Also on Thursday night, a nightclub in Rishon Lezion was shut down after people were found having violated ministry regulations. Police infiltrated the nightclub in an undercover operation while impersonating a club goer. 
Upon entering the club, they understood that the club had violated the purple ribbon standard. Hundreds of people were crowded into the club without maintaining social distancing, both workers and customers were found without masks, and people were dancing against regulations, according to the police report. 
The police broke up the crowd and the nightclub owner was summoned to a court hearing. 
Moreover, in the same night, 15 weddings were dispersed by the Northern District Police for violation of ministry guidelines regarding the spread of the coronavirus. 
In one wedding that took place in the Arab city of Zarzir, located 10km outside of Nazareth, the groom and his father were detained during celebrations after information gathered revealed that there was a higher number of participants in attendance than allowed at the event, and that people were dancing against regulations. 
In the end, both men were released and they were fined a thousand shekels. Some of the amplification equipment was also confiscated, a number of other participants were also fined. 
In the past week, police have visited many businesses across the country, including event halls and gardens, both proactively and following a report of suspected violations, the police report stated. To date, 90 hearings have been held and 14 event halls have been closed. 


Tags clubs weddings police moshe lion Rafi Peretz Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by