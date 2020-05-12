The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Join MDA in solidarity and prayer against the Coronavirus

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 12, 2020 12:15
MDA Director-General Eli Bin (photo credit: Courtesy)
MDA Director-General Eli Bin
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jews worldwide are urged to join Magen David Adom online in a special memorial event for Jewish victims of the Corona pandemic Tuesday evening, 8 PM Israel time at the Western Wall. The event will be broadcast live on MDA’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and will feature words of inspiration and comfort from Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, former Chief Rabbi of the State of Israel, a stirring prayer led by IDF Chief Cantor Shai Abramson on behalf of those afflicted with the virus, and remarks by Mr. Eli Bin, Director-General of Magen David Adom.  
Commenting on the memorial event scheduled for Tuesday evening, Eli Bin said, “Magen David Adom, as Israel's National Emergency Medical Service, has stood since the very first day at the forefront of the battle against the spread of the Corona virus in Israel. 
The pandemic has hit every part of the world, and during these difficult times we feel it our duty to identify and show solidarity with the communities across the world who for many years have supported and assisted Magen David Adom and the State of Israel through challenges and difficult situations. 
This prayer is the little that we can do during this difficult period. We will continue to hold you close and share our knowledge with you. I wish a complete and speedy recovery, and good health to those who are ill, and send condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this harsh pandemic. We pray for happier and better days.”
During the event, a memorial candle will be kindled in memory of the victims who have perished. Members of the public who have lost relatives in the pandemic are invited to send information about  their relatives who succumbed to the virus, including names, photos, date of birth, and date of death, which will be displayed during the memorial service, at this link.
 



Tags Magen David Adom mda Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Likud's campaign to undermine and delegitimize the rule of law in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by