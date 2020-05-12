Join MDA in solidarity and prayer against the Coronavirus

Jews worldwide are urged to join Magen David Adom online in a special memorial event for Jewish victims of the Corona pandemic Tuesday evening, 8 PM Israel time at the Western Wall. The event will be broadcast live on MDA’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and will feature words of inspiration and comfort from Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, former Chief Rabbi of the State of Israel, a stirring prayer led by IDF Chief Cantor Shai Abramson on behalf of those afflicted with the virus, and remarks by Mr. Eli Bin, Director-General of Magen David Adom.

Commenting on the memorial event scheduled for Tuesday evening, Eli Bin said, “Magen David Adom, as Israel's National Emergency Medical Service, has stood since the very first day at the forefront of the battle against the spread of the Corona virus in Israel.

The pandemic has hit every part of the world, and during these difficult times we feel it our duty to identify and show solidarity with the communities across the world who for many years have supported and assisted Magen David Adom and the State of Israel through challenges and difficult situations.

This prayer is the little that we can do during this difficult period. We will continue to hold you close and share our knowledge with you. I wish a complete and speedy recovery, and good health to those who are ill, and send condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this harsh pandemic. We pray for happier and better days.”

During the event, a memorial candle will be kindled in memory of the victims who have perished. Members of the public who have lost relatives in the pandemic are invited to send information about their relatives who succumbed to the virus, including names, photos, date of birth, and date of death, which will be displayed during the memorial service, at this link