The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Joint List condemns normalization with Sudan

Former MK and chairman of the Balad party Jamal Zahalka calls for the Sudanese people to overthrow the government because of the normalization agreement.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 21:52
Israeli Arab lawmaker Jamal Zahalka (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Arab lawmaker Jamal Zahalka
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Joint List of Arab parties roundly condemned the normalization deal between Israel and Sudan, while a former chairman of the Balad party, one of the constituents of the Joint List, called for the Sudanese people to overthrow the government because of the agreement.
Several Joint List MKs denounced the deal for ignoring the conflict with the Palestinians and said that only the establishment of a Palestinian state would lead to real peace in the region.
Immediately after the announcement of the normalization agreement, former Balad MK and chair Jamal Zahalka took to Twitter to castigate the development.
“I condemn Sudan’s agreement with Israel which comes at the expense of the Palestinians,” he tweeted.
“I am sure the Sudanese people oppose it and will depose those who sign it. It [Sudan] is not the [United Arab] Emirates and there is strong opposition to the agreement.”
Current Joint List MK Ofer Casif of the Hadash Party alleged that the “Trump-Netanyahu axis of evil” was seeking to obtain “recognition for Israel’s occupation through bribery of benighted regimes.”
Casif was referencing reports that the US pressured Sudan into the normalization deal in return for removing it from its list of state sponsors of terror, as well the reports regarding the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE as part of its normalization deal with Israel.
“Not one job of blood will be saved by these agreements, in fact the opposite, the cooperation of Netanyahu, Trump and their friends with dictators will just bring bloodshed in Israel, Palestine, and the streets of the world.”
MK Aida Touma-Silman also of Hadash alleged that “Netanyahu and Trump are running an organized crime [group] in the region: either they are selling weapons or they are extorting countries with threats in order to obtain normalization, as is happening now with Sudan.”
Touma-Silman said that “The Palestinians are once again being thrown under the wheels of the truck,” and that “only the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state can bring true and lasting peace to the Middle East.
Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser condemned the Joint List MKs for their response to the agreement, and said that “like the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, the Joint List should say yes to the recognition of the State of Israel, say yes to peace with Israel, say yes to normalization with Israel. Don’t be the last ones.”


Tags sudan hadash sudan israel the joint list Joint List
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu makes deals at the expense of the country By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by