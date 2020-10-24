Joint List condemns normalization with Sudan

The Joint List of Arab parties roundly condemned the normalization deal between Israel and Sudan, while a former chairman of the Balad party, one of the constituents of the Joint List, called for the Sudanese people to overthrow the government because of the agreement. Several Joint List MKs denounced the deal for ignoring the conflict with the Palestinians and said that only the establishment of a Palestinian state would lead to real peace in the region. Immediately after the announcement of the normalization agreement, former Balad MK and chair Jamal Zahalka took to Twitter to castigate the development. “I condemn Sudan’s agreement with Israel which comes at the expense of the Palestinians,” he tweeted. “I am sure the Sudanese people oppose it and will depose those who sign it. It [Sudan] is not the [United Arab] Emirates and there is strong opposition to the agreement.”Current Joint List MK Ofer Casif of the Hadash Party alleged that the “Trump-Netanyahu axis of evil” was seeking to obtain “recognition for Israel’s occupation through bribery of benighted regimes.” Casif was referencing reports that the US pressured Sudan into the normalization deal in return for removing it from its list of state sponsors of terror, as well the reports regarding the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE as part of its normalization deal with Israel. “Not one job of blood will be saved by these agreements, in fact the opposite, the cooperation of Netanyahu, Trump and their friends with dictators will just bring bloodshed in Israel, Palestine, and the streets of the world.”MK Aida Touma-Silman also of Hadash alleged that “Netanyahu and Trump are running an organized crime [group] in the region: either they are selling weapons or they are extorting countries with threats in order to obtain normalization, as is happening now with Sudan.”Touma-Silman said that “The Palestinians are once again being thrown under the wheels of the truck,” and that “only the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state can bring true and lasting peace to the Middle East. Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser condemned the Joint List MKs for their response to the agreement, and said that “like the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, the Joint List should say yes to the recognition of the State of Israel, say yes to peace with Israel, say yes to normalization with Israel. Don’t be the last ones.”