Jonathan Pollard out of quarantine, strolling Jerusalem – In Pictures

Pollard and his wife were seen walking down Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem (Marc Israel Sellem) Pollard and his wife Esther were walking down the Ben Yehuda open street mall in Jerusalem and was approached by random people who recognized the former Israeli agent.

Pollard was detained in 1985 for spying for and providing top-secret intelligence to Israel. He served 30 years of a life sentence before he was paroled in 2015. He is the only American in US history to receive a life sentence for spying for an ally, as well as being the only one to serve more than 10 years in prison for the crime.

Under his parole restrictions, Pollard was forced to wear a GPS wrist monitoring device that constantly tracked his location, keeping a curfew that prevented him from leaving his home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and having his computers monitored. He was not permitted to leave New York, let alone the country.

In November his parole restrictions expired allowing him to immigrate to Israel which he did at the end of December. The couple flew to Israel on a plane owned by the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. Pollard and his wife made aliyah on December 30, and has been in coronavirus quarantine (Marc Israel Sellem)



