The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jonathan Pollard out of quarantine, strolling Jerusalem – In Pictures

Pollard landed in Israel on December 30 and immediately entered quarantine per government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 17, 2021 13:46
Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, in Jerusalem after leaving coronavirus quarantine, January 17, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, in Jerusalem after leaving coronavirus quarantine, January 17, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jonathan Pollard, the former US Navy intelligence analyst who spent 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, was seen strolling through downtown Jerusalem on Sunday. Pollard landed in Israel on December 30 and immediately entered quarantine per government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions. 
Pollard and his wife Esther were walking down the Ben Yehuda open street mall in Jerusalem and was approached by random people who recognized the former Israeli agent. 
Pollard and his wife were seen walking down Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem (Marc Israel Sellem)Pollard and his wife were seen walking down Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem (Marc Israel Sellem)
Pollard was detained in 1985 for spying for and providing top-secret intelligence to Israel. He served 30 years of a life sentence before he was paroled in 2015. He is the only American in US history to receive a life sentence for spying for an ally, as well as being the only one to serve more than 10 years in prison for the crime.
Under his parole restrictions, Pollard was forced to wear a GPS wrist monitoring device that constantly tracked his location, keeping a curfew that prevented him from leaving his home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and having his computers monitored. He was not permitted to leave New York, let alone the country.
In November his parole restrictions expired allowing him to immigrate to Israel which he did at the end of December. The couple flew to Israel on a plane owned by the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.
Pollard and his wife made aliyah on December 30, and has been in coronavirus quarantine (Marc Israel Sellem)Pollard and his wife made aliyah on December 30, and has been in coronavirus quarantine (Marc Israel Sellem)


Tags Jerusalem jonathan pollard quarantine coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel’s interest is seeing an America that is politically stable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by