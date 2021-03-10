Jordanian prince cancels Temple Mount visit following security mishap

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah canceled a pre-planned Wednesday visit to Temple Mount after the Jordanians failed to uphold the agreed security arrangement with Israel, KAN 11 reported.
The Jordanians were limited to a set number of security guards but eventually decided to bring a larger number.When Israel insisted they stick to the agreed upon number, the Jordanians decided to cancel.
The security of diplomatic guests visiting a country is on the shoulders of the hosting nation, in this case, Israel.
Jordan is symbolically the custodian of the Al-Aqsa mosque as it controlled the eastern part of Jerusalem before 1967. The site was where the first king of Jordan, Abdullah I of Jordan, was murdered in July 1950 by a Palestinian. Abdullah was the grandfather of King Hussein of Jordan, the grandfather of the crown prince.
