Joseph's Tomb: 2500 pray overnight for success of annexation plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared he will apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank as early as July 1. Around 2,500 people gathered at Joseph's Tomb Monday night to pray for the success of the potential annexation of parts of the West Bank, as part of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared he will apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank as early as July 1.

The large crowd gathered, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines, at Joseph's Tomb located just outside the city of Nablus in the West Bank, on what also happened to be Joseph's yahrzeit (the anniversary of death.)

"We are here tonight, praying for the success of the sovereignty plan, for the strengthening of the government, we should not to be deterred or be afraid to apply sovereignty to all the Jewish communities and territories in Judea and Samaria," said Head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan, who was in attendance.

Also in attendance was Netaniel Snir, standing manager of holy places in the Judea and Samaria region, renowned Rabbi Shalom Arush, students of Bnei Brak yeshivas, and many others, including soldiers accompanying the group for protection.