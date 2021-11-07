The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Journalist and lecturer Stuart Schoffman dies

Schoffman, a journalist, screenwriter, lecturer and translator, was a founding editor of The Jerusalem Report.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 15:48
Stuart Schoffman (photo credit: Courtesy)
Stuart Schoffman
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Veteran American-Israeli journalist Stuart Schoffman, a founding editor of The Jerusalem Report, died on Sunday in Jerusalem.
A screenwriter, lecturer, and translator, the Brooklyn, New York native spent 17 years as an editor and columnist for The Jerusalem Report, where he combined Jewish scholarship with reportage and analysis of politics, religion and culture.
Most recently, he was a research fellow at Shalom Hartman Institute and the editor of Havruta: A Journal of Jewish Conversation.
Before moving to Israel in 1988, he worked as a reporter for Fortune magazine, a staff writer at Time, an editor at the Los Angeles Herald Examiner, and a screenwriter for many Hollywood studios and producers.
A graduate of Harvard and Yale, Schoffman taught history at the University of Texas at Austin, screenwriting at the University of Southern California film school, and film at the Claremont Colleges in California, Tel Aviv University, and the Sam Spiegel School of Film and Television in Jerusalem. In 2002, he was named the Koppelman Scholar in Residence of the Anti-Defamation League. His translations of Israeli literature include books by David Grossman and A. B. Yehoshua


