Film portraying life of A. B. Yehoshua screens at Jerusalem Film Festival

The world premiere of The Last Chapter of A.B. Yehoshua, a film by Yair Kedar, was held as part of the Jerusalem International Film Festival.

After being widowed from his beloved wife, the writer, A. B. Yehoshua , has not given up the desire for living.

In his apartment overlooking Gush Dan, he hosts friends, attempts to influence the discourse in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, returns to writing and opens his door and heart to the camera.

This is an entertaining, intimate and magical cinematic portrait focusing on one of the greatest Israeli writers living today.

Yehoshua came to the screening accompanied by his children Sivan, Nahum and Gidon, and his grandchildren.

Also present at the screening: Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper, director of the Jerusalem Film Festival Noa Regev, Israeli author David Grossman and former Israeli President Reuven ’Ruvi’ Rivlin, who shares a deep personal friendship with the film’s protagonist, and also appears in the film.

Hilli Tropper and A.B. Yehoshua. (Itamar Ginzburg)