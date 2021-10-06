JQY to help LGBTQ+ gap year students find Shabbat hosts

Jewish Queer Youth (JQY) launched AnyQueer in Israel on Tuesday to help LGBTQ+ gap year students find safe and welcoming hosts for Shabbat during their year in Israel.

LGBTQ+ people and allies living in Israel can sign up to provide a safe space for students and show them LGBTQ+ and ally life in Israel.

JQY is looking for shomer Shabbat and shomer kashrut people who can host at least two guests at a time.

Single-person households can only host meals and not sleeping arrangements. Hosts will need to be able to provide privacy to the students, they may not sleep in the same room as the hosts.