LGBTQ+ Agudah hosts Polish chief rabbi to begin new project for Diaspora

The Agudah – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel has launched a new plan to help LGBTQ+ Jews in the Diaspora and olim to Israel , hosting a meeting with Jewish leader and LGBTQ+ activists in Poland and Hungary recently in a landmark event.

The association has recruited dozens of LGBTQ+ Jewish ambassadors from around the world to promote the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights and create safe spaces for communities in the Diaspora. The project aims to create a bridge between the LGBTQ+ community in Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

The ambassadors include leading activists and opinion leaders from 30 countries, including Brazil, Australia, USA, UK, France and Germany, who will work with the Agudah and WZO to support LGBTQ+ rights in their local Jewish communities.

The Agudah had already begun conducting the "Pride in the Living Room" project in Diaspora communities, with the first event taking place in Poland, a country which has had towns declare themselves "LGBT-free zones," and Hungary, which recently approved a law banning the presentation of homosexual content.

The meetings, which will also take place in Brazil, Japan, Mexico, the USA, and dozens of other countries, are meant to connect Jewish identity to the identity of the LGBTQ+ community while promoting a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in the Diaspora and creating a bridge with Israel.

The event in Poland and Hungary was conducted with the participation of Havruta organization for LGBTQ+ religious Jewish men, the Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich, and Rabbi Peter Radvanski of Hungary.

"Several years ago, the provinces of Poland declared 'LGBT-free' zones. From what I can tell, this is against Jewish law," said Schudrich. "We Jews always complain that when we suffer from antisemitism, the non-Jews do not stand behind us. This means that we have a special responsibility to stand up for anyone who suffers from discrimination and also for the LGBTQ+ community."

"Every Jew should know that they are welcome, and that if someone tells them they are not welcome, that person is incorrect," said Schudrich during the event. "Yes, we have differences, so what? Every Jew out there should feel they have a place in every Jewish community even if we don't agree about everything. Creating Jewish unity is not about agreeing about everything, it's about celebrating that we are all Jewish together."

Radvanski referred to the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Hungary, calling it "very harsh."

"In a way, it's affected the community in that it brings us to ask very important questions about LGBTQ+ identities, what it means to educate about LGBTQ+ identities and why it's important, and I hope for that," said Radvanski.

Dalia Fleming, executive director of Keshet UK, welcomed the statements: "Hearing rabbis speak about Jewish LGBTQ+ people in our lives is so important because that silence can be deadly."

"The conversation between Jewish LGBTQ+ people and rabbis, Jewish educators and leaders, has led to more conversation about what we can do for the Jewish LGBTQ+ community," said Fleming.

The Agudah found that LGBTQ+ immigrants to Israel have difficulty integrating into both general society and the local LGBTQ+ community, causing loneliness and difficulty in finding safe, inclusive spaces.

The Agudah decided to join forces with the World Zionist Organization to establish a department to provide and community and social response to LGBTQ+ immigrants. The department will provide personal assistance and guidance to LGBTQ+ immigrants to Israel, including connections to local LGBTQ+ communities throughout Israel, free legal assistance in English and Russian and emotional assistance to all interested.

A unique website has also been launched in English and Russian providing accessible information to LGBTQ+ immigrants to help them integrate. More information for olim can be found here

The Agudah will train government ministries to handle LGBTQ+ olim as well.

"This is a groundbreaking and significant project in our struggle for equal rights. This is an exciting closure for the LGBTQ+ community in Israel with Diaspora Jewry, from which many people grew who founded the LGBTQ+ struggle in Israel and allowed many of us to live our lives with our identity," said Ran Shalhavi, director-general of the Agudah. "The struggle for equality is a struggle across continents, countries and sectors. The programs will help LGBTQ+ people around the world and LGBTQ+ immigrants to be who they are everywhere."

The Agudah has its roots in olim and was founded during a meeting of gay men and one woman, including new immigrants and Holocaust survivors, in 1975 in Tel Aviv. The first ad for the Agudah was published in the personal ad section of The Jerusalem Post on November 14, 1975.

Ad in 1975 for the Agudah in the personal ads of The Jerusalem Post. (Credit: Jerusalem Post Archive)

"The immigration of members of the LGBTQ+ community is part of the Zionist and social fabric of the State of Israel. It is part of the construction of an exemplary inclusive and egalitarian society. I am glad that the department headed by me, together with the Agudah, put an important issue on the map," said Hagay Mayorek, head of the Social Activism and Tikkun Olam Department at the WZO. "Members of the community will be able to enjoy the information and services available on the site and thus adapt easily after immigrating to Israel."