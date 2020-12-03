Judges express skepticism over Leifer’s Supreme Court extradition appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the appeal of alleged sex abuser Malka Leifer against her extradition to Australia, where she is wanted on charges of rape and sexual assault, and the presiding justices expressed heavy skepticism of the merits of her defense team’s arguments.The Jerusalem District Court ruled in September that Leifer must be extradited to Australia to stand trial for the sexual abuse she allegedly committed against at least three of her pupils at the Adass Israel school in Melbourne. During Thursday’s hearing, Leifer’s defense attorneys again argued that the acts Leifer had committed were done consensually, as they did in their arguments to the district court, which were rejected. They also argued that since Israel’s extradition treaty with Australia does not specify the exact sexual acts that Leifer allegedly committed against her victims, she should not be deported and that due to the intense media coverage Leifer’s six year legal-proceedings have generated, a jury in Australia would not be able to arrive at an unbiased decision in the case.Despite these arguments, the justices expressed skepticism on several occasions to the claims by Leifer’s defense attorneys.In response to the argument that a fair trial could not be secured due to the broad media coverage of the affair, one justice essentially admonished the defense attorney, telling him that the huge media coverage was due to the fact that the defense team had dragged out the proceedings for so long.Manny Waks, CEO of the Voicsa organization that combats child sex abuse in the Jewish community, said he had no doubt the justices would deny Leifer’s appeal based on their attitude towards her defense attorneys’ arguments on Thursday.Waks was extremely critical of the defense’s claims that the acts committed by Leifer had been consensual, but also noted that in the Australian state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, it is an offence for someone in a “supervisory role” such as a teacher, to engage in sexual activity with a person in their care under the age of 18.
"Arguments that Leifer's victims may have consented to repeated sexual assaults by their ultra-Orthodox headmistress amounts to 'victim-blaming' and should have no place in such a system," said Waks."The well-funded Leifer defense team has exploited the Israeli judicial system. This must all be reviewed and addressed as soon as possible. Victims and survivors of child sexual abuse need to have faith that the legal system affords them justice, rather than simply a haven for their abusers."