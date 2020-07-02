Justice Minister Nissenkorn: No basis for PM attacks on A-G

There is no basis for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attacks on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn told Army Radio on Thursday.“The gatekeepers are able to act independently. There is no basis for Netanyahu’s claims against Mandelblit that he is trying to cancel the decision of the public,” said Nissenkorn.Netanyahu has been attacking Mandelblit ever since a February 28, 2019, announcement by the attorney-general of his intent to indict the prime minister.However, the animosity exploded again on Tuesday after Mandelblit told the comptroller committee it should not approve Netanyahu’s request for up to NIS 10 million of his legal fees in his public corruption trial to be funded by American tycoon and ally Spencer Partrich.Mandelblit said it was not permitted mostly because of the amount and the long-term political-businessman relations that Netanyahu and Partrich have, as opposed to just being close friends.In response, a source close to Netanyahu said: “The more the improper actions of the attorney-general are revealed on tape, the more he continues his scandalous persecution of the prime minister and the Right.”All along, Mandelblit has said that Netanyahu could receive donations without limit if he resigned and was not a current public servant, which would alleviate the conflict of interest.When former prime minister Ehud Olmert received donations for his legal defense, it was only after he had resigned.However, when an unnamed senior ministry official repeated to Channel 13 that Netanyahu could receive limitless donations if he resigned, the prime minister hit back alleging this was an improper attempt to topple him.In fact, Mandelblit’s recommendation to the High Court of Justice green-lighting Netanyahu to remain prime minister despite the bribery indictment was key to the justices approving Netanyahu’s new government.Mandelblit was also critical about getting Netanyahu approval for an NIS 2 million loan from Partrich.In addition, the attorney-general’s position about a conflict regarding receiving donations, versus a loan, dovetails with the position of the comptroller committee up until summer 2019, when the committee’s membership was changed by new State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman.Since then, the new committee has flirted with approving Netanyahu to receive donations despite the previous committee having rejected Netanyahu three times.Mandelblit gave his opinion about the conflict at the request of the new committee, which could still potentially overrule him.Some have backed Netanyahu’s right to receive donations, pointing out the unlimited resources that the police and the prosecution can use to prosecute him.Critics have responded that Netanyahu is estimated to have NIS 50 million or more in assets and that if he made full financial disclosures, he might be able to receive some donations, even if not NIS 10 million.