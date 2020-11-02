Katz considers increasing retirement age for women from 62 to 64

Finance Minister Israel Katz is looking into the option of upping the retirement age of Israeli women from 62 to 64 or even 65 years of age. Such a step might be worked into the up-and-coming Arrangement Law when it is presented to the Knesset, The Marker reported on Monday. Tied to an effort to pass a budget, the Arrangement Law tends to contain politically sensitive topics MKs might not otherwise be quick to approve. Rivlin told Globes at the time, arguing that the Knesset’s ability to oversee the government is “passing from this world.” Why is the age of retirement for women a politically sensitive topic? Previously, feminist groups had been able to successfully push back attempts to keep women in the job market past 62 years of age. A study released by Adva Center in 2017 points to the fact that not all women are the same. Some women work as cleaners while others are teachers or social workers, and some are top bankers and lawyers. It’s unclear how productive it would be to legally push a cleaning woman or a math teacher into working two extra years near the end of their careers. The report claimed that, in reality, the average retirement age for women is 66 years of age due to a fear among the elderly that current pensions won’t be enough to cover their basic needs. Similar arguments can be made concerning the retirement age for men, now at 67 years of age. The issue raises to the surface the relation between the young and the old. If women are obliged to work more years, there will be less of a burden on the National Social Security Agency (NSSA) to offer as much pension funds. Some argue that the increase in average life span means the state will not be able to offer even low pensions unless women work longer. Others claim that, due to Israel’s high birth rate, the state could in theory tax the young workforce to keep its obligations to the old. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });In France, both genders retire at age 63, while in the US, the retirement age is 66. The only other OECD nations with such a large gap like Israel are Poland, Austria and Chile, where men retire at age 65 and women at 60. Due to the previous government decision to offer unemployment benefits until June 2021, it’s expected that women who already retired and might find themselves in the unusual situation of being pensioners before the Arrangements Law is passed – and working members of society once it is approved – will be able to collect those benefits. It is also expected that asking women to work more years would be a step the public is willing to accept during an age of COVID-19 economic recession.When serving as Knesset Speaker a decade ago, Reuven Rivlin warned that the order had been reversed, and that the budget is now an addition to the Arrangement Law. “This is undemocratic,”