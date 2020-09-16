Kfar Maccabiah to keep hotel open during lockdown

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Kfar Maccabiah received special permission to operate its hotel during the lockdown.It will host aviation crews, medical crews, security forces and sports teams from abroad.“The hotel is organizing for a comfortable and safe stay of guests, without opening the dining room and with food services to the rooms only,” CEO Dror Morad said. “At the same time, the sports facilities in Kfar Maccabiah will be made ready for the training of professional athletes from abroad and from Israel, in accordance with government guidelines.”Kfar Maccabiah includes a 270-room hotel, half of which are suites, and an area of 8 hectares (20 acres) that includes sports facilities, pools, tennis courts, gyms and more.The management made a decision to continue operating the hotel even during the lockdown following a demand from rescue teams, aviation teams, medical teams, security forces and police, MDA teams and sports teams from abroad, which includes the Alba Berlin basketball team, scheduled to play a Euroleague game with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and businesspeople who come to host companies that are authorized to operate in accordance with the lockdown guidelines.“I sincerely hope that in the coming months we will even see guests and businessmen who are coming to stay with us from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, and that we will be able to return to our routine soon,” Morad said.