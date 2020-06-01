KFC to open two new branches in Israel

KFC is planing on to open two new branches in Israel over the course of the next few weeks, Mako reported. The first new branch will be opened on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., and will be located near Daliat al-Carmel in northern Israel. The second branch will operate out of Beersheba within a few months, and will be located in the city's "Cinema City" compound. They will have the same menu as the Nazareth branch. In February, the first new branch of the fast food chain was opened in Nazareth, this time using the original recipe. This came after several unsuccessful attempts in years prior where KFC attempted to make their recipe Kosher to appeal to the local market.The Nazareth branch was flooded with customers, though later the enthusiasm was curbed by the arrival of the coronavirus, which required the restaurant to change its sales strategy to that of deliveries and takeaways.The network has stated they are also planing opening more branches across the country, including a Tel Aviv flagship branch.