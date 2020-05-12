The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kfir Brigade Commander Col. Eran Oliel: Always be prepared for an attack

Oliel recounts his time in south Lebanon and how it affects his command today

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 12, 2020 16:32
IDF Kfir Brigade training exercise (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Kfir Brigade training exercise
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
“You always have to be prepared for an attack,” Col. Eran Oliel told The Jerusalem Post as he was recalling his experiences as a soldier in Israel’s security belt in south Lebanon over 20 years earlier.
Oliel, the commander of the Kfir Brigade, spoke to the Post just days before First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, a 21-year-old Golani soldier was killed after a large rock was hurled at his head during an arrest raid in the West Bank village of Yabed on Tuesday.
While Oliel did not take part in the withdrawal itself, he spent several years in Lebanon which had a lasting impact on him as a commander who believes that troops have to be ready for anything, for the expected and the unexpected.
“It was a time where we completed the mission as best as we could. We lost a lot of friends and soldiers who fell carrying out that mission” he told the Post. “I grew as a soldier and as an officer.”
Oliel first entered Lebanon a month after he drafted in the IDF’s 101st Paratrooper’s Battalion in 1996 and spent two years as a platoon leader and company commander.
He said that his time at posts along the Litani River where he spent months with his troops made him realize how important it is to keep operational readiness at a high level, and to always be ready for the enemy.
“There could be months of quiet and then Boom! Something would happen,” he said. “I always had to believe that an attack could happen at any moment. Whenever the enemy wanted, they could attack us so we worked to protect our posts every day including filling hundreds of sandbags. It’s the same now in the West Bank and how it was in Gaza before the disengagement.”
Oliel remembered one incident where Hezbollah kept firing mortar rounds at his post for 45 minutes.
“I remember the sounds of the mortars striking the roof. There were only two times that we had time to fire back, and there were other troops still outside making sure that Hezbollah operatives would not be able to overrun the post. It really made me realize why we needed those hundreds of sandbags. It was a daily occurrence for many troops.”
One thing Oliel always spent time thinking about was an attack by Hezbollah.
“Every night we were warned about Hezbollah. In those days we didn’t have cellphones, we were completely cut off. I remember that feeling,” he said as we sat in his office at a base in southern Israel. “And in those days our capabilities as an army were not as good as what we have now. I would take a post in the winter and the fog would roll in and I wouldn’t be able to see anything. But we knew that fog was the best time for Hezbollah to attack us.”
According to Oliel, the need to always be prepared for an attack is how he continues to train troops under his command to this day. He told the Post that he held a meeting with officers in his brigade in April warning that Palestinians may use the coronavirus epidemic to carry out an attack against Israeli citizens. They prepared for such an option, deploying more troops to protect communities and roads and carried out fewer operations in West Bank villages against Palestinian suspects.
While there was a decrease in violence during the height of the pandemic, violence has once again begun to rise as Israel plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
“The way you approach a mission in the West Bank is different than how it was in Lebanon, but you still need to prepare for everything,” he said. “Like in Lebanon, troops look back into Israel and see the communities they are protecting.”
While Hezbollah, then a guerilla terror group, was not as strong or organized as it is today, the group knew the lay of the land and were able to build up their firepower like snipers, rockets and other arms to use against IDF troops. Dozens of attacks took place during the 18 years Israel occupied south Lebanon, killing some 256 IDF soldiers and injuring countless others.
“Of course I was scared, but I was scared for my troops. That they would go out for a mission and never come back,” he said. “I lost a good friend, Uriel Peretz, and another soldier in the company, Magen Freedman.”
Lt. Uriel Peretz was 22 years old and a commander in the Habok'im Harishon Battalion when he was fatally wounded during an ambush by Hezbollah in Lebanon in 1998.
“I was in the officer’s course with Uriel and I remember that he always wanted there to be a good atmosphere, but professionalism was always important for him. He was on the top bunk and I was on the bottom bunk. Whenever I needed help, he was there. He always helped. He really loved the military and was so young when he was killed,” he said. “There are so many stories about his bravery...he was killed because he went first.”
But, Oliel never questioned why the IDF was in Lebanon and never thought about the military withdrawing from the security zone.
“I was young and I never thought about a withdrawal. It was a government decision. We never thought about why the military was in Lebanon either, we never thought about the future. We had a mission to protect Israeli citizens. It was clear to me, when I looked ahead of me deeper into Lebanon and then I would turn back and see Israeli communities,” he said. “As someone who was there, it’s clear to me that we have to continue to teach our troops about always being prepared.”
Twenty years after Israel withdrew from south Lebanon, Hezbollah has turned into a terror army with an arsenal of over 130,000 missiles and rockets aimed at Israel’s homefront.
But Oliel doesn’t think Hezbollah will try anything against the IDF.
“The IDF has capabilities it didn’t have back then. Anything Hezbollah will try to do will lead to a very harsh response. I’d like to think that Hezbollah is smarter than attacking us. While they have precision missiles, it doesn’t matter how many they have, Israel will protect the country-strategic sites and civilians,” he said.
Israeli politicians have warned that any future war with the Lebanese terror group would send the “back to the stone age” if need be.
Nevertheless, until a peace treaty is signed with Lebanon, “the threat is there.” Hezbollah, he clarified, “does not represent Lebanon. When they prepare an attack, they don’t ask permission from Beirut. I believe that the price Hezbollah knows that it will pay if it attacks Israel is what’s making them think twice or even five times before they try anything.”


