While Khat is a traditional herb, oftentimes used for recreation and medicine in many parts of the Middle East, countries in Europe and the United States have outlawed the drug. Khat contains the alkaloid cathinone, that when chewed, induces a euphoric and stimulating effect. Some 85 packages of Khat hidden within 180 packages of basil were found during a routine investigation of a shipment intended for export to Europe.

"This shipment was stopped because it was submitted to the Plant Protection and Inspection Services as a shipment containing only basil and actually contained another product," explained Prof. Abed Gera , Director of Plant Protection and Inspection Services at the Agricultural Ministry.

The suspects attempted to smuggle the Khat under the guise of basil, as their leaves bare a close resemblance. However, the shipment was stopped and the case transferred to the Agricultural Ministry's Central Unit for Enforcement and Investigations for further inquiry.

"When the Khat was discovered, the shipment was stopped, and the suspects were taken for questioning," Gera said.

All produce exportation, in accordance with Israeli law, is subject to inspection by the Plant Protection and Inspection Services to ensure shipments "match the said produce and also to make sure that they are free from defects," Gera clarified.

"Just as we want to trust the plant protection authorities parallel to us in the world, so we must make sure the shipment is clean and compliant with what has been declared."

Once approved, shipments receive an official health certificate ensuring the product is clean, pest free and will not release harmful diseases that could threaten agriculture in other countries.