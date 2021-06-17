The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Khat disguised as basil found in Israeli shipment bound for Europe - WATCH

While Khat is a traditional herb, oftentimes used for recreation and medicine in many parts of the Middle East, countries in Europe and the United States have outlawed the drug.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 09:15
Attempt to export Khat in basil packaging (Video Credit: Agricultural and Rural Development Ministry).
The Plant Protection and Inspections Services at Israel's Agricultural and Rural Development Ministry discovered that a shipment destined for export at Ben-Gurion Airport contained the stimulant drug Khat, disguised as basil, the ministry reported on Wednesday.
Some 85 packages of Khat hidden within 180 packages of basil were found during a routine investigation of a shipment intended for export to Europe.
While Khat is a traditional herb, oftentimes used for recreation and medicine in many parts of the Middle East, countries in Europe and the United States have outlawed the drug. 
Khat contains the alkaloid cathinone, that when chewed, induces a euphoric and stimulating effect. 
"This shipment was stopped because it was submitted to the Plant Protection and Inspection Services as a shipment containing only basil and actually contained another product," explained Prof. Abed Gera, Director of Plant Protection and Inspection Services at the Agricultural Ministry. 
The suspects attempted to smuggle the Khat under the guise of basil, as their leaves bare a close resemblance. However, the shipment was stopped and the case transferred to the Agricultural Ministry's Central Unit for Enforcement and Investigations for further inquiry.
"When the Khat was discovered, the shipment was stopped, and the suspects were taken for questioning," Gera said. 
All produce exportation, in accordance with Israeli law, is subject to inspection by the Plant Protection and Inspection Services to ensure shipments "match the said produce and also to make sure that they are free from defects," Gera clarified. 
"Just as we want to trust the plant protection authorities parallel to us in the world, so we must make sure the shipment is clean and compliant with what has been declared."
Once approved, shipments receive an official health certificate ensuring the product is clean, pest free and will not release harmful diseases that could threaten agriculture in other countries.


Tags drugs Smuggling Khat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by