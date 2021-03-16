Kiryat Yam Absorption Center renamed to honor Warsaw Ghetto Uprising hero

The Jewish Agency memorialized the name of Zivia Lubetkin – one of the leaders of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising – and named the absorption center in Kiryat Yam after her, in recognition of her many years of work on behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, at an event attended by Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Kiryat Yam Mayor David Even Zur.
Zivia Lubetkin was one of the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and fought the Nazis alongside her husband, Antek Zuckerman, risking her life with great courage and supreme heroism. This is the second time that the absorption center in Kiryat Yam has been named after her in recognition of her contribution to the Zionist enterprise. The first time was in the 1980s, but at that time, the incident had not been documented, and in practice, the name of the absorption center was not changed. Thanks to a thorough investigation by city residents and The Jewish Agency, the historical injustice was rectified, and the center was renamed.
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said, “Shortly after International Women’s Day and on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, The Jewish Agency carried out historical justice to one of the leaders of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and a heroine of Israel – Zivia Lubetkin – by restoring the name of the Kiryat Yam Absorption Center in her memory.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}