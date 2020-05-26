The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mossad brought 80 million coronavirus masks to Israel

Knesset closes in on new Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance law

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 26, 2020 20:45
Mossad head Yossi Cohen marks the agency's ending its coronavirus-related activity (photo credit: Courtesy)
Mossad head Yossi Cohen marks the agency's ending its coronavirus-related activity
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Mossad’s full list of medical supplies which it helped bring to Israel during the crisis was reported by Ynet on Tuesday.
With Mossad Director Yossi Cohen exiting the picture and turning things over to the Health Ministry, it was revealed that the Mossad brought 80 million masks with another 14 million on the way, 180 million gloves and hundreds of millions of medical drugs to help ailing persons.
In addition, the Mossad brought 1,300 ventilators and with another 4,700 on the way between June and October – in time for the potential Winter second wave.
Finally, the spy agency brought around two million coronavirus test kits, specifically noting that most of them were from China and South Korea.
The Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee on Tuesday extended the Shin Bet’s surveillance of coronavirus-infected citizens for an additional three weeks as the government closes in on passing a new law to regulate the issue.
By a vote of 2-1, the committee gave the government until June 8 to submit its proposed bill and until June 16 before another oversight hearing on the issue.
According to the schedule outlined by government representatives, they would hope to fast-track the new bill and pass it into law by early or mid-July.
The committee continued a dynamic of extending the program for a limited period in order to try to keep the government motivated to come forward with the proposed bill and avoid stalling.
While the committee chairman switched since the last hearing from Blue and White’s Gabi Ashkenazi to the current chair, Derech Eretz’s Zvi Hauser, the tone of the hearing was mostly the same.
Hauser and Likud MK Gidon Saar showed lukewarm support, Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked voiced strong support, Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar condemned the program and other MKs asked pointed questions about the programs developing details.
One of the strongest defenses of the program has been the statistic that around one third of the more than 16,000 persons infected were tracked down by it, while a major criticism has been that 93% of the people who the Shin Bet told to go into isolation were found to be healthy and that only 7% were determined to be infected.
Two significant differences at the hearing were that the government announced in recent weeks that it has self-reduced the use of the Shin Bet to track people following the country’s initial success in emerging from the coronavirus disaster, and fewer MKs attending the hearing.
The 2-1 vote was down from a previous vote of 6-3 in which many more MKs participated.
It was unclear if the reduced attendance stemmed from less attention to the issue, a reduced role for the program or the sense that the next hearings on the bill itself would be more decisive than this one.
Avidar continued to loudly oppose the program, lashing out at the Health Ministry’s officials, “why, with only 20 infected persons per day, can’t you do your job? You have 400 nurses…and you cannot do enough tests – and you want to go into telephones? Increase the number of tests!...Why do you want to use dictatorial methods which are not fitting for our democracy?”
In late March, late April and early May, the committee extended the program, but under threat that progress needed to be made with the new proposed law.
Ashkenazi said at the time that the hearing schedule was designed to give the government time to decide whether it would try to pass new full-fledged legislation so that the program complies with a High Court requirement to do so, and can continue to run for a longer-term, while ensuring that the government makes a quick decision.
Consistently, Shaked has said the program should continue, while Avidar has said that the government had misled the committee by underplaying alternative options for following coronavirus trends such as those being used by other countries.
On Tuesday, Health Ministry technology official Rona Kaiser gave the most comprehensive review yet of alternate technologies and what other countries are doing technologically to follow infection trends.
Addressing replacing the Shin Bet program with the “Shield” application that can be downloaded voluntarily on citizens’ cellphones, she said that one problem was that in most countries less than a quarter of the population was downloading the application.
Kaiser warned that in Israel many might ignore government calls to download the application because the average citizen believes the coronavirus crisis is over.
Health Ministry official Sigal Sedensky said that there is likely to be second wave of coronavirus by winter and that it could come even sooner if the Shin Bet program does not remain as an option to contain future outbreaks before they spread too far.
Essentially, Health Ministry officials appeared ready to opt for a two-tiered system by which they would hope that people use the Shield application to report on infection trends, but that the Shin Bet option would be maintained and held in reserve should infection rates suddenly spike again.
The surveillance started in mid-March when the coronavirus crisis hit a peak and ran for around two weeks before the Knesset asserted any serious oversight.


Tags Mossad Shin Bet Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's circus of a trial delegitimizes democracy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by