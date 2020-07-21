Knesset FADC divides up nat’l security oversight

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday divided up aspects of its oversight over national security issues into four subcommittees on top of the already-existing Intelligence subcommittee.



Committee chairman Committee chairman Zvi Hauser said the four subcommittees, in addition to the already existing powerful Intelligence subcommittee, would be the subcommittees for Continuous National Security Readiness, for Foreign Relations and Public Diplomacy, for IDF Manpower and for Policy and Strategy.



For National Security Readiness, Yesh Atid-Telem MK For National Security Readiness, Yesh Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya’alon , a former defense minister and IDF chief, will lead the subcommittee, which focuses on whether the IDF is ready, properly trained and properly outfitted for the various threats which the political echelon has decided it must address.



This includes all the different fronts and adversaries in the north, the south and other areas of the country, including long and short term operational readiness.



For Foreign Relations, Likud MK Sharon Haskel will lead the subcommittee, which will confront questions about foreign policy, relations with other countries, the International Criminal Court and the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions campaign.



Regarding IDF manpower, Yesh Atid-Telem MK Orna Barbivai, herself formerly dealing with manpower issues as a major-general in the IDF, will lead the subcommittee focusing on whether the resources allocated to the IDF are optimal for manpower needs.



She will also handle issues such as how different sectors of Israeli society are cooperating and coexisting during their military service as well as challenges for IDF reserve units.



Hauser will lead the subcommittee on strategy which handles dilemmas relating to war and peace, deterrence and obtaining military victory, relations with major powers and developing the country’s unique sources of power.



It was noteworthy that half of these subcommittees will be led by Yesh Atid-Telem MKs who are part of the opposition.

The Intelligence subcommittee started proceedings already in mid-March in order to perform oversight over the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) coronavirus surveillance program.



This committee also carries out oversight of the Mossad, prisoner-exchange issues and other intelligence and national security agencies, such as activities related to the Dimona nuclear reactor.