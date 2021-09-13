The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Knesset Public Security Committee meets for first time

The newly formed Internal Security Knesset committee met on Monday morning for the first time, eight days after the Gilboa Prison escape.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 12:08
The Internal Knesset Committee meeting on September 13, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
The Internal Knesset Committee meeting on September 13, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
The Knesset's Public Security Committee was split from the broader Internal Affairs and Environment Committee in August, and is headed by MK Merav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid).
Participants in the meeting included Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Israel Prison Service head Katty Perry. While the meeting's official title is "A review of the Public Security Minister on his office's actions," the participants are expected to comment and answer questions about the prison escape.
The meeting began with a decision to open a subcommittee for classified public security affairs. The subcommittee will be chaired by Ben-Ari and will include MK Meir Yitzhak Halevi (New Hope) and Ruth Wasserman Lande (Blue and White).
Bar Lev spoke first and presented his plan for the ministry. He stressed the issue of crime and gang violence in the Arab community.
"During the events of Operation Guardian of the Walls it became clear that crimes and violent events do not begin and end just with the criminal acts themselves since a parallel is created between these incidents and nationalistic incidents that threaten the country's existence," he said.
"The situation today is a real threat to the internal security of the State of Israel," he said.
The meeting came as rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel for four days in a row, and as two of the escaped fugitives are still at large. Sunday also marked the anniversary of the completion of Israel's unilateral disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005.
Bar Lev announced on Friday that he would form a commission of inquiry into the escape. The inquiry, which Bar Lev said was approved by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, will be headed by a retired High Court judge pending government approval.
This is a developing story.


