The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset lawsuit: 'MK Merav Michaeli is a fake feminist'

A parliamentary assistant who worked for MK Merav Michaeli filed a lawsuit against her and the State of Israel for 320,000 NIS.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 01:33
MK Merav Michaeli. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Merav Michaeli.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A parliamentary assistant who worked for MK Merav Michaeli filed a lawsuit against her and the State of Israel for 320,000 NIS.
The lawsuit alleges that the assistant was subjected to personal sanctions and punishments, which included aggressive treatment, humiliation, accusations, harassment and more, according to Maariv, the sister newspaper of Jerusalem Post.
The plaintiff's lawyers also claim that the assistant's dismal was conducted illegally, and without a hearing. She seeks compensation for abusive employment, mental anguish, a hostile work environment, defamation, and medical damages caused to her as a result of the work, Maariv reported.
"Under the false guise of a feminist warrior, MK Michaeli has been revealed as an abusive employer, who humiliates her employees," Ofir Shimson, the plaintiff's lawyer stated on her behalf, according to Maariv.
"Her capricious behavior and toxic words create a hostile work environment. She represents anything but solidarity and female empowerment. MK Michaeli is a fake feminist."
The MK responded to the allegations on her Facebook page:
"Whatever the real reasons for the false allegations are, they will not distract me from my fight against abuse at work and my continued efforts to eradicate it. When I hired Ms. X to work as a parliamentary assistant, I was aware that she did not fit the standard profile and qualifications. I still granted her the job because I got the impression that her professional skills were appropriate and I wanted to give her a fair chance. Unfortunately, within a few weeks it became clear to me that I was wrong."
"She refused to perform the necessary tasks in her role, so we had to part ways after a short time," Michaeli added.
 "Since her dignity and well-being are important to me, I will not reveal any details of the specific circumstances here. All my attempts to part ways in the most respectful manner were unfortunately rejected by Ms. X. The accusations against me are a complete lie and have no basis. I treat everyone at work with respect and fairness, including my advisers and assistants."

בשעות האחרונות מפורסם בתקשורת על עוזרת פרלמנטרית לשעבר שהגישה נגדי תביעה שקרית. קודם כל אציין שכתב התביעה המתואר לא...
Posted by ‎Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי‎ on Tuesday, 29 December 2020


Tags Knesset lawsuit Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Elie Podeh

Trump’s Middle East legacy: The good, the bad and the ugly – opinion

 By ELIE PODEH
Amotz Asa-El

Benny Gantz: A political eulogy

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by