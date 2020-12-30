A parliamentary assistant who worked for MK Merav Michaeli filed a lawsuit against her and the State of Israel for 320,000 NIS.The lawsuit alleges that the assistant was subjected to personal sanctions and punishments, which included aggressive treatment, humiliation, accusations, harassment and more, according to Maariv, the sister newspaper of Jerusalem Post. The plaintiff's lawyers also claim that the assistant's dismal was conducted illegally, and without a hearing. She seeks compensation for abusive employment, mental anguish, a hostile work environment, defamation, and medical damages caused to her as a result of the work, Maariv reported. "Under the false guise of a feminist warrior, MK Michaeli has been revealed as an abusive employer, who humiliates her employees," Ofir Shimson, the plaintiff's lawyer stated on her behalf, according to Maariv. "Her capricious behavior and toxic words create a hostile work environment. She represents anything but solidarity and female empowerment. MK Michaeli is a fake feminist." The MK responded to the allegations on her Facebook page:"Whatever the real reasons for the false allegations are, they will not distract me from my fight against abuse at work and my continued efforts to eradicate it. When I hired Ms. X to work as a parliamentary assistant, I was aware that she did not fit the standard profile and qualifications. I still granted her the job because I got the impression that her professional skills were appropriate and I wanted to give her a fair chance. Unfortunately, within a few weeks it became clear to me that I was wrong."
"She refused to perform the necessary tasks in her role, so we had to part ways after a short time," Michaeli added. "Since her dignity and well-being are important to me, I will not reveal any details of the specific circumstances here. All my attempts to part ways in the most respectful manner were unfortunately rejected by Ms. X. The accusations against me are a complete lie and have no basis. I treat everyone at work with respect and fairness, including my advisers and assistants."
בשעות האחרונות מפורסם בתקשורת על עוזרת פרלמנטרית לשעבר שהגישה נגדי תביעה שקרית. קודם כל אציין שכתב התביעה המתואר לא...Posted by Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי on Tuesday, 29 December 2020