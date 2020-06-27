Knesset to vote on inquiry commission on police brutality

The Knesset will vote Wednesday on a motion to establish a parliamentary inquiry commission to investigate allegations of police brutality.





The motion was submitted by MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) following the controversial arrest of retired IAF officer Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel at a protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residency in Jerusalem and in commemoration of the killing of Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah by police one year ago.





"The duty of police is to maintain public order and protect the public from crime. [Israel] Police's brutal conduct toward innocent civilians and the disproportionate use of power have become an ordinary thing," Zandberg said in her motion.





"Citizens need to be certain that disproportionate violence is not used and that police work for them and not against them," Zandberg added.



