Knesset's Committee for legalizing cannabis publishes its recommendations

The committee for examining the issue of legalizing and decriminalizing recreational cannabis in Israel released its recommendations on Tuesday evening, N13 reported.The committee, which has been convening for the past few months and examining the potential challenges of regulating Israel's future cannabis market, will recommend, according to N13, that cannabis be sold legally in designated shops to both Israelis and tourists over the age of 21. The state will be responsible for making sure that prices remain reasonable in order to prevent consumers from seeking cheaper options on the unregulated black market. The N13 report does not specify what actions the committee recommends taking to keep prices low.Smoking cannabis in public spaces will be prohibited, according to the committee's recommendations, similar to Israel's current laws regarding smoking cigarettes in public spaces. The committee also advised establishments that require security clearance from their employees, such as civil service and security establishments, to re-examine their policy. Today, smoking cannabis is considered an obstacle for such positions.Regarding homegrown cannabis, the committee stated that the issue will be examined, but at a later stage. According to Blue and White MK Ram Shefa's legalization bill, cannabis growing licenses will be available only to those who also possess a medical cannabis growing license, which is heavily regulated and can take a long time to approve.This leads to concerns of a potential market takeover by pharmaceutical companies, who already have established licenses and growing farms for medical purposes, and could more quickly and easily transition to the recreational market than their competitors.
The committee's recommendations were based in part on professional materials and reports compiled by MK Orly Levy-Abekasis (Gesher,) who heads the Israel Anti-Drug Authority. Levy-Abekasis' documents that were used by the committee touched on issues of regulation, allocating appropriate budgets for education and establishing programs for protecting minors from early addiction. The committee included representatives from the Health Ministry, Public Security Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry and the police, in order to reach a decision that would be agreed upon by all relevant bodies. Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn will now need to address the committee's recommendations and propose a bill accordingly. Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.