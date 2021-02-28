After Defense Minister Benny Gantz suggested that the Israeli-owned cargo ship that was attacked by missiles last week was an Iranian operation, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday that this incident was a reminder that the Islamic Republic “spreads terrorism, and is conducting terrorist activities against civilian targets.”“We were reminded that Iran is not just a nuclear threat,” Kochavi said, speaking in the commander-changing ceremony of the 8200 Intelligence Unit. Kochavi then said that “the State of Israel is constantly dealing with multiple threats. All of our fronts are active, and all these fronts require updated, real-time intelligence – against a rocket [attack], against infiltrations, against cyberattacks, against [threats to] ships, and threats on fighter jets.“The intelligence is intertwined on all these fronts, and we can’t do without it,” he said.“This is the place to reiterate the fact that the IDF is acting, and will act against all threats in the closer circle and in the wider circle," he added. "And as always, it will do it via the high-quality intelligence that the Intelligence Directorate provides.”Unit 8200 received an award for its outstanding achievements during the ceremony.Due to 8200’s successes, "we all gain from high-quality intelligence, which is based on precedented breakthroughs,” Kochavi said.
