Kochavi sends message of hope to IDF soldiers in memory of Yitzhak Rabin

"For a moment, in the midst of controversy and deep sorrow, the Israeli society found a way to come together," Kochavi wrote in a letter that was distributed to IDF personnel.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 06:00
Marking 25 years since the assassination of prime minister and defense minister Yitzhak Rabin. (Defense Ministry's Spokesperson)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi addressed on Thursday the assassination of Israel's fifth prime minister Yitzhak Rabin 25 years ago that left the entire country in shock.
"25 years have passed since three shots echoed through the Malkhei Yisrael Square in Tel Aviv. Three shots that pierced Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's back, may he rest in peace, and the back of the entire nation, left injured and bleeding. Three shots that marked a deep fraction in Israeli society," Kochavi wrote in a letter that was distributed to IDF soldiers and commanders.
"The turmoil and the sense of grief reached every house in the country ... for a moment, in the midst of controversy and deep sorrow, the Israeli society found a way to come together and pay respects to a person whose life story was entwined in the story of our country," the letter read.
Kochavi continued to refer to a line written by Rabin himself on the very day of assuming the position of IDF chief of staff: "The IDF draws its power from the people, and for the people it exists and operates."
"The message still resonates with us," Kochavi wrote. "And the IDF implements it on a weekly basis. The IDF exists for the sake of the nation."
Kochavi emphasized the role that the IDF has in maintaining unity and coherence in the Israeli society.
"The IDF proves that each and every soldier's identity and opinion can be respected, while striving and working together for a higher purpose, [it] proves that one can hold various opinions and diverse beliefs, while expressing true friendship and partnership. The IDF proves that different identities, diverse ways of thinking and unity in action can all go together," Kochavi noted, adding that the IDF is a model that generates hope.
Finally, Kochavi connected between the ability to maintain Israel's security and the importance of remembering and learning from Rabin's assassination.
"In order to ensure the continued existence and safety of the country - we must deepen our understanding of the murder's meaning as a symbol of hatred and division, and to remember that even during times characterized by disagreements, we must remain a united military serving a united nation," Kochavi wrote.
"That is the IDF's unique spirit, and that's the spirit that was promoted under the command of Rabin when leading the IDF to the greatest of its victories during the Six Day War ... May the memory of Yitzhak Rabin be a blessing," Kochavi concluded in his letter.


