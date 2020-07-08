Kochavi's helicopter malfunctions, almost crashes

IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi's helicopter nearly crashed, Israel's N12 revealed on Wednesday night, when it took off from the Knesset towards the Tel Nof military air force base and both engines were turned off.According to the report, the malfunction occurred immediately after take-off of the Black Hawk helicopter, a medium utility helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft with two engines altogether. The pilots of the helicopter performed a drill of sorts in order to switch between engines but had accidentally turned both engines off, leading to the steady drop of the aircraft. The pilots managed to reactivate the proper engine when the helicopter was a mere 30 meters from the ground.The pilots further deviated from protocol when, instead of making an emergency landing, they continued their flight with the helicopter operating on one engine alone and landed in Tel Nof as planned.Air Force Command is consequently investigating the severity of the incident. The helicopter, at the end of the flight, landed safely and posed no threat to its passengers, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.