Škoda adopts Israeli 3D showroom technology to combat the coronavirus

Matter currently utilizes the technology they presented in the hackathon to create 3D immersive digital property tours, operating in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 10, 2020 09:14
Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak check a Skoda vehicle at a sales event in Shanghai, China May 5, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak check a Skoda vehicle at a sales event in Shanghai, China May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Škoda, a car manufacturer based in the Czech Republic, will be adopting Israeli technology in order to combat the novel coronavirus.
Israeli tech start-up Matter, helped Škoda solve a myriad of problems facing car manufacturers and retail locations during the coronavirus pandemic, including how to purchase and deliver vehicles while following social distancing measures, how buyers can view and decide on their dream car from afar and what role digital mobility should play in the future of these issues.
Škoda decided to move forward with the Israeli tech start-up following their three-day "COVID Mobility Race" hackathon - organized by ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab and ŠKODA AUTO - where they presented a 3D virtual showroom to combat the problem of face-to-face interaction during the pandemic, beating out teams from China, India and all around Europe.
"The Israeli team from high-tech company Matter beat its competitors with 3D virtual showroom technology and will now be supported by ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab," Škoda said in a press release.

“The current situation has shown that many areas of our lives, both on a private as well as a professional level, can be carried out much more digitally. For us, the current crisis therefore also presents an opportunity. We would like to make the most of what we have just learned and make use of the existing technical possibilities in order to cater to the needs of our customers even more specifically," said Andre Wehner, ŠKODA AUTO Chief Digital Officer.
"This year’s international online hackathon has delivered exciting new approaches and innovative concepts. And the participants’ response has demonstrated that the potential is far from exhausted.”


