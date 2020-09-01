The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lab technicians voice despair as strike enters third day

The lab technicians have continued to carry out coronavirus tests but are only reporting on those that are positive.

By HANNAH BROWN, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 10:05
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
As the lab technicians’ strike enters its third day, technicians voiced their despair over the situation in Facebook posts and WhatsApp chat groups.
“In short, I do not understand what all the fuss is about ....You wanted corona tests at all costs, only corona is important .... etc. So here corona tests were hardly damaged in the strike,” wrote Moshe Levy, a technician at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba on his Facebook page.
The lab technicians have continued to carry out coronavirus tests but are only reporting on those that are positive, and are also testing in emergency and trauma wards, where the tests can be life-saving.
But Levy expressed anger that no one seems to care that the routine day-to-day work of lab technicians is not going forward as usual.
“Let the hospitals finally crash the day after tomorrow. Who cares about the old woman in the ward Who cares about the elderly . . . they are not corona patients who will die then .... It is impossible to make a headline out of them.”
On Monday, negotiations between striking lab technicians in Israel and the Finance Ministry broke down with no agreement reached. The chairwoman of the Israel Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers, Esther Admon, blamed officials from the Finance Ministry on Monday for the lack of progress in the negotiations, according to a report on Globes' website.
Some 2,000 lab workers from public hospitals and Clalit Health Services went on strike Sunday morning after negotiations between the country’s public labs and the Finance Ministry broke down last week.
The lab workers had announced their intention to strike two weeks ago.
Israel reached a new record number of daily cases on Monday, as 2,159 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Some 436 patients are in serious condition and 116 are on ventilators.  The total number of cases in Israel stands at 117,030 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Sunday, Admon said she wrote a letter to the Finance Ministry over the weekend, calling on them to come back to the negotiating table out of responsibility to the public.
“I did not receive an answer all weekend,” but on Sunday, the lab workers were called back to the table, “probably due to media” attention the issue received, she said.
The Finance Ministry is “disconnected, sending unrealistic responses to the media that we have been offered proper proposals, and it is a pity that we did not respond positively,” Admon said. “If we do not go to war, we will continue to risk human lives every day,” she added.
The Finance Ministry on Sunday said in a statement: “Generous offers were made but rejected. We regret that despite the agreement signed with the lab workers and the significant raises we gave them for processing coronavirus tests, the association is choosing to take advantage of the situation and go on strike at a time that is very sensitive, both in terms of economics and in terms of public health. We are willing to go back to the negotiating table at any time and call on the Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers to join the fight.”
The average salary of senior lab workers is higher than what the workers say it is, NIS 18,121 a month, the Finance Ministry said in a report, according to N12. Junior workers make an average of NIS 11,500, according to the report.
But the striking workers have not been appeased by anything they have heard so far from Finance Ministry officials. "Do you know what's most delusional?" wrote Levy. "The Treasury (and the truth is that also the media) has not internalized that hospitals do not collapse because of a lack of corona tests. . . They collapse because of a lack of all the other services labs provide." He said he would not stay in the profession if the workers' demands were not met.


Tags strike Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amir Peretz Amir Peretz to 'Post': Israel, UAE can enjoy the fruits of the peace deal By AMIR PERETZ
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by