Lapid fails to present new Jewish Agency candidate by deadline

Former agency candidate Elazar Stern quit the race after he realized he had no chance to win, due to the scandal over his boasting that he shredded anonymous complaints in the IDF. 

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 16:07
Leader of the "Yesh Atid" political party Yair Lapid (R) seen with MK Elazar Stern at a press conference in Tel Aviv, on January 18, 2015 (photo credit: Ben Kelmer/FLASH90)
Leader of the "Yesh Atid" political party Yair Lapid (R) seen with MK Elazar Stern at a press conference in Tel Aviv, on January 18, 2015
(photo credit: Ben Kelmer/FLASH90)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid did not present a new candidate for the Jewish Agency chairmanship by the 4 p.m. Sunday deadline set for him by the selection committee when it rejected his request for a significant delay in choosing the next chairman of the agency.
The committee will convene on Monday afternoon to determine which candidates will be the finalists for the coveted post, sources on the committee said Thursday.
His departure left eight candidates: Bar-Ilan University law professor Yaffa Zilbershatz, Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahum, ANU museum director Irina Nevzlin and former MKs Michal Cutler-Wunsh, Danny Danon, Uzi Dayan, Michael Oren and Omer Yankelevich.
The sources said the most likely scenario is that there will be four finalists, at least two of which will be women.
Sources on the selection committee said it was important to them to show Lapid that the government would not control their choice. The committee wants to finalize the process of selecting the new chairman in time for the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting on October 24 to 26, ideally by the end of next week.


