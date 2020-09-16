Lapid: Government should resign instead of lockdown

Israel is only going to a lockdown because of problems in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday at an online press conference. Lapid said that with 48 hours left before the lockdown, no one understands what is meant to happen. "This lockdown is a mistake, it's a disaster," Lapid said. "They're shutting the country down in a move that isn't properly planned and isn't being done professionally. This lockdown won't save lives, it will cost lives. Depression kills, hopelessness kills. People won't go to hospital with a heart attack, the elderly will be home on their own."Lapid said a lockdown is only legitimate when there is no other choice. But he said there are other steps Israel can take, such as the "traffic light plan" of coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu, which was scrapped, and focusing on high-risk areas and high-risk groups including the elderly and those with background illnesses. "The only country in the world putting its citizens into a second lockdown, needs to resign first," Lapid said. "It's an admission of failure. The citizens are being punished because the government failed. This lockdown isn't necessary from a healthcare perspective. It's a death blow to the Israeli economy."Lapid called on Blue and White to oppose the lockdown, which he said was their opportunity to tackle the coronavirus properly. "We will fight here in the Knesset on every clause in these guidelines," he said. "Fight with us against the lockdown, which needs to be stopped. The Israeli economy needs to be saved, not buried."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });