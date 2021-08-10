The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid leads first ministerial delegation to Morocco since ties revived

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will head to Morocco on Wednesday, making him the first Israeli minister to do so since ties between Israel and the North African country were re-established in December.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 10, 2021 19:57
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks, August 2 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks, August 2 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will head to Morocco on Wednesday, making him the first Israeli minister to do so since ties between Israel and the North African country were re-established in December.
Lapid will be the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco since Silvan Shalom, who tried to bring about normalization in 2003.
“I am going to Morocco to represent Israel and dedicate the Israeli mission in Rabat, the capital,” Lapid said on Tuesday. “The historic trip is a continuation of a years-long friendship and a deep connection to the roots and traditions of the Jewish community in Morocco and the large community of Israelis with origins in Morocco.”
Israel and Morocco reopened economic liaison offices in each other’s countries since partial diplomatic relations were renewed last year, but Rabat has yet to agree to full normalization. The countries previously had low-level ties after the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, which were suspended after the Second Intifada began in 2000. However, relations grew closer in recent years, especially in countering threats from Iran.
In addition, about one million Israelis claim descent from the Moroccan Jewish community, tens of thousands of whom will likely visit Morocco each year.
Lapid will be joined on the trip to Rabat by Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, who was born in Morocco, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ram Ben-Barak and Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, as well as Dr. Inbar Zucker, a senior Health Ministry official.
Nimrod Goren, president of the foreign policy think tank Mitvim, suggested that Lapid emphasize “the regional and multi-regional opportunities offered by improved Israel-Morocco relations [that] could help upgrade ties into full, ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations and inject new substance into the developing ties.”
Goren pointed out that Morocco was instrumental in Israel recently rejoining the African Union as an observer. Other opportunities from relations between the country include “joint Israel-Morocco participation in heavily-funded EU programs, support high-level Israeli-Palestinian policy dialogue channels, and [enabling] Israeli companies to be part of Moroccan-Emirati business cooperation.
“Morocco views itself as a country that strives to advance stability and security in the regions around it, and adding a regional framing to its bilateral ties with Israel could yield substantive benefits for both Israeli and Moroccan foreign policy,” Goren stated.


Tags Israel Yair Lapid morocco
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by