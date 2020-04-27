Lapid ready to join Netanyahu to prevent Gantz becoming PM

Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid intensified his attack on his former partner in Blue and White Benny Gantz on Monday, when he told a Knesset committee that he would be willing to prevent Gantz from becoming prime minister.

Lapid spoke at a stormy session of the special Knesset committee formed to legislate the bills necessary for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to form a government together.

"Any time Bibi wants to stop the rotation (in the Prime Minister's Office), all he has to do is come to me and say that he wants to return the laws to how they were before, and I will say yes," Lapid said.

"We respect our democracy and these horrible and shameful bills must be cancelled."

Lapid told the committee that the coalition agreement reached by Netanyahu and Gantz "has more holes than Bibi's favorite golf course in Caesaria."

He said that Blue and White MKs should not expect the rotation that is set for November 2021 to happen.

Blue and White responded that "if the day comes when Lapid conspires with Bibi to initiate an election instead of letting Gantz become prime minister, his party will not cross the electoral threshold." The bill that would facilitate a rotation as prime minister passed in the committee in a 10 to six vote. It will go to the Knesset plenum for a vote on its first reading on Monday afternoon.

