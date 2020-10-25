Largest coronavirus testing facility in Israel to open in Jerusalem

The largest coronavirus diagnostic testing lab in Israel, AID Genomics, will be opening Jerusalem next week.Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion paid a visit to the new facility, alongside the CEO of AID Genomics Snir Zano and the Chief Scientist of AID Genomics Prof. Yitzhak Habib. The new lab is expected to have the ability to effectively churn out 50,000 coronavirus tests a day, which is currently the national capacity of the entire State of Israel.The tests themselves are rapid diagnostic screens, gathering results in up to three hours from the moment the test is performed."This [lab] is a real message to the city of Jerusalem. We are expected to set up inspection stations throughout the city and I hope that through them we will be able to open the cultural and sporting events in the city safely in the near future," said Lion.Zano added that his company is pleased "to establish the largest laboratory in the Middle East within Jerusalem,"