The IDF's Home Front Command on Friday restored some security guidelines for the northern border towns with Lebanon, reversing the area safety rating from "Green" back to "Yellow."

Following Israeli civilians being wounded on Thursday by Hezbollah attacks and continuous attacks into Israel of one to three drones per day over the last week, the IDF decided that it could not keep the northern border towns completely in normal conditions.

Educational institutions will still be allowed to meet if there is a nearby safe room. The same will apply to businesses.

Outdoor groups will be allowed to assemble up to 200 people.

Indoors, assemblies of people will be able to reach up to 600 people.

A protester holds a picture of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem during a demonstration in Riad Al Solh Square in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 11, 2026. (credit: Manon Roca/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

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