Last ditch effort: Netanyahu offered to resign, let Gantz serve as PM

The last offer came a little after midnight on Thursday, with Netanyahu's team reportedly telling Gantz that Netanyahu is "ready to resign this morning."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 12, 2021 00:35
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is set to end his 12-year reign once the new government is sworn in on Sunday, offered to step down from his Prime Ministerial role and let Defense Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz take the role of Prime Minister in exchange for breaking up the expected unity government, N12 reported on Friday evening.
Gantz is set to lose his role of Alternate Prime Minister to incoming Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, though he will retain the role of Defense Minister, since his party is expected to enter the coalition. 
According to the report, Gantz received offers from several sources close to Netanyahu - the last of which came a little after midnight on Thursday - with Netanyahu's team telling Gantz "he's ready to resign this morning."
Had Netanyahu resigned on Friday morning, Gantz would have the safety of knowing that he could return to the unity government with Lapid and incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, since Netanyahu would only have had 48 hours to retract the resignation letter.
However, Gantz' team rejected the offers outright, despite the fact that they would have potentially allowed him to serve 3 years as prime minister, while Netanyahu would serve as an MK. 
In his attempts to thwart the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government, Netanyahu has also offered prime ministerial rotation agreements to Gantz, Bennett, New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) and Shas leader Arye Deri. All offers were rejected.

Gantz stepped into the role of Alternate Prime Minister after the March 2020 election, when he and Netanyahu's Likud Party decided to join together to form a unity government, causing Lapid's Yesh Atid Party to break their political alliance with Blue and White.


