The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kinneret sea levels rising due to increased rainfall in Israel

Due to the high levels of rain the past several years, in addition to this winter's rain, the Kinneret sea level is 3,055 meters above the lower red line level.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 16, 2021 16:53
Dugit Beach Kinneret (photo credit: ITZIK LEVY/KINNERET CITIES ASSOCIATION)
Dugit Beach Kinneret
(photo credit: ITZIK LEVY/KINNERET CITIES ASSOCIATION)
With the recent rains this week, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) sea levels rose by 1 cm according to the Kinneret Cities Association.
As of now the Kinneret sea levels stand at 209.945 meters below sea level, which is 1.145 meters short of the upper red line of the Kinneret, according to the Israel Water Authority (IWA).
Due to the high levels of rain the past several years, in addition to this winter's rain, the Kinneret sea level is 3,055 meters above the lower red line level.
For the pas two years, the Kinneret has enjoyed rising sea levels, however there have been short heat waves over Israel during the winter affecting the water levels.
The IWA stated back in April that if the sea levels were to continue rising the Degania Dam would need to be opened - thereby diverting water to the Jordan River. The last time the dam was opened was back in 2013.
Though the last couple of years the Kinneret has experienced heavy rainfalls, the IWA has not been ready to open the dam as of yet. There is a hope that since the Kinneret rain levels have been on the rise for the past several years there is a possibility that the Dam will be opened this year in April. Of course it all depends how Israel's rain fall will be this winter.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags Kinneret kineret level kinneret water level
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by